Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:12 IST

What Is Aerial Pilates and How Is It Beneficial?

Aerial Pilates gives you a refreshing break from your regular workout routines, enhances your core strength, and increases flexibility.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Aerial Pilates and How Is It Beneficial?
Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aerial Pilates, is a mix of traditional pilates and aerial silks. This innovative workout style integrates a fabric hammock, suspended 3 to 4 feet above the ground, into Pilates exercises, creating an unstable yet exhilarating environment that challenges the body in new ways. Drawing elements from flexibility training, yoga, strength training, and aerial arts, Aerial Pilates is an anti-gravity exercise which provides an experience that leads to numerous health benefits.

Core strength and endurance boost

One of the standout benefits of Aerial Pilates is its ability to significantly enhance core muscle strength. The dynamic and often gravity-defying exercises engaged during a session not only fortify the core but also augment overall endurance, providing a solid foundation for improved physical performance.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Improved posture through balanced training

Aerial Pilates emphasizes full-body alignment and balances opposing muscle groups while promoting optimal joint mobility. This holistic approach to fitness effectively strengthens posture-critical muscles, contributing to noticeable improvements in posture and spinal alignment.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Increased flexibility for a more fluid movement

Incorporating movements such as sidekicks, Aerial Pilates stretches and strengthens the back, hamstrings, calves, glutes, and back muscles, significantly increasing flexibility. This enhanced flexibility contributes to more effective workouts and a greater range of motion, allowing for fluid and graceful movements both in and out of the studio.

Enhanced coordination and harmonious body function

By necessitating the coordinated effort of multiple body parts, Aerial Pilates workouts foster improved body coordination. This harmonious interaction of muscles and limbs is crucial for achieving balance and executing complex movements, both essential skills in aerial arts and everyday activities.

As Aerial Pilates continues to gain traction, it offers a refreshing alternative to conventional fitness routines, combining the grace of aerial arts with the discipline of Pilates to create a challenging yet rewarding physical and mental workout.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:12 IST

