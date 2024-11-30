What Is Dandelion Tea? Take A Sip To Shed Belly Fats

The dandelion plant, scientifically known as Taraxacum officinale, is a herbaceous perennial found on every continent except Antarctica. An interesting fact about dandelions is that every part of the plant such as flowers, stems, and roots is edible.

<i>(Dandelion. Image: Pexels)</i>

What is Dandelion Tea?

Dandelion tea is typically made from the leaves of the plant, though other parts, such as the roots and flowers, are also used. This unique tea is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, along with folate, calcium, and potassium.

Can Dandelion Tea Help Shed Belly Fat?

According to reports, drinking dandelion tea in moderation may aid in reducing belly fat. A publication by the National Library of Medicine states, “Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is a herbaceous perennial plant of the family Asteraceae (Compositae). T. officinale has been used as a phytomedicine due to its choleretic, antirheumatic, diuretic, and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been reported to exhibit anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor activity. The antioxidant activity of T. officinale has been demonstrated in vitro and in vivo. Additionally, T. officinale has shown hypolipidemic effects in rats fed a high-cholesterol diet and in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats.”

<i>(Dandelion. Image: Pexels)</i>

Side Effects Of Dandelion Plant/Tea