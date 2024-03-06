×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

What Is Functional Training? Embracing Strength With This Mode Of Fitness

Functional training mainly consists of movements such as bending, twisting, and squatting.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Functional Training? Embracing Strength With This Mode Of Fitness
What Is Functional Training? Embracing Strength With This Mode Of Fitness | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Fitness is ever-evolving with new trends and workout regimes coming every day. However, despite these new trends, functional training is one such term that has managed to stick around for years now. The idea is to make use of your whole body instead of focusing on specific muscle groups. It mainly consists of movements such as bending, twisting, and squatting. 

There are multiple benefits that come with this mode of workout. Let’s find out. 

Improved physique

One of the best benefits is that this mode of training uses multiple muscle groups at the same time. This helps in the development of a leaner and more athletic-looking body.

Improved coordination and mobility 

Functional training exercises could help to reduce the risk of injury. This is because there is overall coordination and mobility. Mobility is the ability to control movement through motion. 

File photo of functional training | Image: Unsplash 

Increased calorie burn 

Functional training can help burn more calories when compared to strength training. According to reports, the body burns about 5 calories of energy to consume 1 liter of oxygen. Any time you are using more muscles, you are consuming more oxygen and burning more calories. 

Better aerobic capacity 

The exercises involved in functional training can better a person’s aerobic capacity. The training uses multiple muscle groups at the same time thus enhancing the movement. 

File photo of functional training | Image: Unsplash 

For those who find it hard to build a workout regime, it is beneficial to join functional training programs that can help improve definition, burn calories, enhance aerobic capacity and promote muscle growth. The key component of a functional training workout is simply moving. To be specific, it is about moving in multiple directions.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

