×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

What Is Mobility Training? Try These Exercises To Improve Your Flexibility

By including mobility exercises into your fitness regimen, you can increase flexibility, reduce the risk of injury, and improve athletic performance.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Mobility Training?
What Is Mobility Training? | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mobility training is a vital component of fitness that focuses on improving range of motion, flexibility, and joint health. Unlike traditional stretching routines that primarily target muscle lengthening, mobility training has dynamic movements and exercises designed to enhance mobility in specific joints and muscle groups. By including mobility exercises into your fitness regimen, you can increase flexibility, reduce the risk of injury, and improve athletic performance.

What is mobility training?

Mobility training goes beyond static stretching to address movement patterns and joint function comprehensively. It aims to optimise the body's ability to move freely and efficiently through various planes of motion. Mobility exercises often involve active participation of multiple muscle groups and focus on improving stability, coordination, and neuromuscular control. By targeting specific areas of restriction or weakness, mobility training helps correct imbalances and improve overall movement quality.

Effective flexibility exercises

Foam roller | Image: Unsplash

Dynamic warm-up

Start your workout with a dynamic warm-up routine to prepare your body for movement and enhance flexibility. Practice dynamic stretches such as leg swings, arm circles, hip circles, and torso twists to loosen up muscles and joints gradually.

Advertisement

Foam rolling

Use a foam roller to release tension in muscles and fascia, promoting greater flexibility and mobility. Roll over tight areas such as the calves, hamstrings, quadriceps, IT band, and upper back to alleviate muscle tightness and improve range of motion.

Advertisement

Dynamic stretching

Dynamic stretching exercises mimic movements performed during your workout or daily activities. Dynamic stretches involve controlled, fluid movements that gradually increase range of motion and flexibility. Examples include leg swings, arm swings, walking lunges with a twist, and inchworms.

Advertisement
Dynamic stretching | Image: Unsplash

Hip mobility drills

Focus on improving hip mobility, which is essential for various lower body movements and exercises. Perform exercises like hip circles, hip flexor stretches, pigeon pose, and glute bridges to increase flexibility and range of motion in the hips.

Advertisement

Thoracic spine mobility

Enhance mobility in the thoracic spine to improve posture and upper body movement. Practice exercises such as thoracic rotations, cat-cow stretch, and foam roller thoracic extensions to mobilise the spine and promote better shoulder and neck mobility.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

a minute ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

2 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

5 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

7 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

9 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

11 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

11 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

13 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

16 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

17 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

17 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

19 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

20 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

20 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

21 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo