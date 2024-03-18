Advertisement

Mobility training is a vital component of fitness that focuses on improving range of motion, flexibility, and joint health. Unlike traditional stretching routines that primarily target muscle lengthening, mobility training has dynamic movements and exercises designed to enhance mobility in specific joints and muscle groups. By including mobility exercises into your fitness regimen, you can increase flexibility, reduce the risk of injury, and improve athletic performance.

What is mobility training?

Mobility training goes beyond static stretching to address movement patterns and joint function comprehensively. It aims to optimise the body's ability to move freely and efficiently through various planes of motion. Mobility exercises often involve active participation of multiple muscle groups and focus on improving stability, coordination, and neuromuscular control. By targeting specific areas of restriction or weakness, mobility training helps correct imbalances and improve overall movement quality.

Effective flexibility exercises

Foam roller | Image: Unsplash

Dynamic warm-up

Start your workout with a dynamic warm-up routine to prepare your body for movement and enhance flexibility. Practice dynamic stretches such as leg swings, arm circles, hip circles, and torso twists to loosen up muscles and joints gradually.

Advertisement

Foam rolling

Use a foam roller to release tension in muscles and fascia, promoting greater flexibility and mobility. Roll over tight areas such as the calves, hamstrings, quadriceps, IT band, and upper back to alleviate muscle tightness and improve range of motion.

Advertisement

Dynamic stretching

Dynamic stretching exercises mimic movements performed during your workout or daily activities. Dynamic stretches involve controlled, fluid movements that gradually increase range of motion and flexibility. Examples include leg swings, arm swings, walking lunges with a twist, and inchworms.

Advertisement

Dynamic stretching | Image: Unsplash

Hip mobility drills

Focus on improving hip mobility, which is essential for various lower body movements and exercises. Perform exercises like hip circles, hip flexor stretches, pigeon pose, and glute bridges to increase flexibility and range of motion in the hips.

Advertisement

Thoracic spine mobility

Enhance mobility in the thoracic spine to improve posture and upper body movement. Practice exercises such as thoracic rotations, cat-cow stretch, and foam roller thoracic extensions to mobilise the spine and promote better shoulder and neck mobility.