What Is The Ice Bath Challenge Trend That All The Celebrities Are Trying

One social media trend that has emerged not only indulged several celebrities and influencers but also claimed to be beneficial for physical and mental health. Deemed as the ice bath trend, several influencers and celebrities were seen immersing themselves in a tub filled with ice-cold water to reap its health benefits. But how can dipping yourself in a tub filled with ice be helpful? Let’s find out.

What is ice bath challenge?

The trend requires an individual to be immersed in cold water having a minimum temperature of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius for 10-15 minutes. The cold water is also filled with ice cubes. This process is also called cryotherapy. Celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Chris Pratt, and Oprah, were seen taking ice bath challenges back in 2019 when it gained momentum. Now, it has gathered major attention in India. A health and wellness company in Australia, called One Life Live It, set a Guinness World Record when 509 people took ice baths at the same time on a beach on January 20, 2024. The event took place at Leighton Beach in Fremantle, Western Australia.

This challenge is also accompanied with several benefits, let’s find out.

Pain relief and muscle healing: Cryotherapy can help with muscle pain. It can also cure muscle disorders, such as arthritis. It may also promote faster healing of athletic injuries, reports medical news today. Doctors, for a long time, have recommended using ice packs on injured and painful muscles. Doing so increases blood circulation, promoting healing and pain relief.

Weight loss: Ice bucket baths alone do not alone cause weight loss. However, it does support the process. Being cold forces the body to work harder to stay warm. It can also increase metabolism.

Reduces inflammation: Inflammation is one of the many ways through which the immune system fights infection. Sometimes the immune system becomes overly reactive resulting in chronic inflammation. This is linked to health problems, such as cancer, diabetes, depression, dementia, and arthritis. Therefore, reducing inflammation could improve overall health and reduce the risk of numerous chronic ailments. According to many studies, cryotherapy can reduce inflammation.

Improves symptoms of Eczema: According to a 2008 study, people with eczema stopped using medications and switched to cryotherapy. As a result, many of them saw improvements in their eczema symptoms. For the unversed, Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that can cause intensely itchy patches of dry skin. However, it is important to note that people with eczema who tried this challenge complained of frostbite on small areas of the skin.