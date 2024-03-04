Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:57 IST
Women Need Half The Exercise That Men Require To Live Longer, Says Study
As a part of the study, researchers looked at a group of 400,000 men and women in the US for a time period of two decades.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
A new study, published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology, says that women need only half the amount of exercise compared to men to achieve cardiovascular benefits. As a part of the study, researchers looked at a group of 400,000 men and women in the US for a time period of two decades. The results of the study is good news for women who find it hard to come with workout motivation.
Women require half the exercise men need to live longer
According to Medical News Today, the researchers reported that women who exercised regularly were 24 per cent less likely to die from any cause. Also, they had a 36 per cent lower risk of a fatal heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular problems.
Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a clinical associate professor at the University of Southern California who was not involved in the study, spoke to Medical News Today. He said, “The study shows that women who regularly exercise have a lower chance of premature death and fatal cardiovascular events compared to men who have similar exercise habits, underscoring the importance of getting regular exercise for women’s longevity and highlighting the potential for changing preconceived health outcomes.”
Advertisement
As per the research, around 300 minutes of moderate physical activity or 110 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week is sufficient.
As per the researchers, women who engaged in 140 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise weekly saw an 18 per cent reduced death risk. Also, 57 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise reduced the death risk by 19 per cent.
Advertisement
Men had to exercise twice as much for the same results.
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.