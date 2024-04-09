Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
Working Out In Summer? Avoid These Mistakes To Prevent Cramps And Dehydration
Avoid these common workout mistakes and take proactive measures to stay cool, hydrated, and protected from the sun to enjoy working out in summer.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Working out is a routine that somehow feels extremely difficult to follow. While staying active is important for maintaining fitness and well-being, it's essential to exercise with caution and avoid common workout mistakes that can lead to discomfort, dehydration, or even heat-related illnesses. Here are some key workout mistakes to steer clear of this summer.
Exercising during peak heat hours
One of the most common mistakes is exercising outdoors during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Instead, opt for early morning or late evening workouts when temperatures are cooler and the sun's intensity is lower, reducing the risk of overheating and sunburn.
Skipping hydration
Dehydration can sneak up on you, especially when sweating profusely in the summer heat. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. Carry a water bottle with you and sip regularly to stay hydrated and prevent heat-related illnesses.
Ignoring sun protection
Failing to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays can lead to sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Always apply sunscreen with a high SPF before heading outdoors for a workout, and reapply every two hours or more frequently if sweating heavily.
Overdoing the workout sessions
Pushing yourself too hard in hot and humid conditions can put excessive strain on your body and increase the risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Listen to your body's cues, pace yourself, and modify your workout intensity or duration as needed to prevent overheating and fatigue.
Wearing uncomfortable clothing
Choosing the wrong attire for your workout can exacerbate heat retention and hinder sweat evaporation, leading to discomfort and potential overheating. Opt for lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that allow for optimal ventilation and sweat absorption to keep you cool and dry.
Neglecting warm-up and cool-down
Skipping your warm-up and cool-down routines can increase the risk of muscle strains, cramps, and injuries, especially in hot weather. Take the time to properly warm up your muscles with dynamic stretches and movements before your workout, and cool down with gentle stretches to promote recovery and prevent stiffness.
Advertisement
Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.