Working out is a routine that somehow feels extremely difficult to follow. While staying active is important for maintaining fitness and well-being, it's essential to exercise with caution and avoid common workout mistakes that can lead to discomfort, dehydration, or even heat-related illnesses. Here are some key workout mistakes to steer clear of this summer.

Exercising during peak heat hours

One of the most common mistakes is exercising outdoors during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Instead, opt for early morning or late evening workouts when temperatures are cooler and the sun's intensity is lower, reducing the risk of overheating and sunburn.

Skipping hydration

Dehydration can sneak up on you, especially when sweating profusely in the summer heat. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. Carry a water bottle with you and sip regularly to stay hydrated and prevent heat-related illnesses.

Ignoring sun protection

Failing to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays can lead to sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Always apply sunscreen with a high SPF before heading outdoors for a workout, and reapply every two hours or more frequently if sweating heavily.

Overdoing the workout sessions

Pushing yourself too hard in hot and humid conditions can put excessive strain on your body and increase the risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Listen to your body's cues, pace yourself, and modify your workout intensity or duration as needed to prevent overheating and fatigue.

Wearing uncomfortable clothing

Choosing the wrong attire for your workout can exacerbate heat retention and hinder sweat evaporation, leading to discomfort and potential overheating. Opt for lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that allow for optimal ventilation and sweat absorption to keep you cool and dry.

Neglecting warm-up and cool-down

Skipping your warm-up and cool-down routines can increase the risk of muscle strains, cramps, and injuries, especially in hot weather. Take the time to properly warm up your muscles with dynamic stretches and movements before your workout, and cool down with gentle stretches to promote recovery and prevent stiffness.