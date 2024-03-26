×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Workout Mistakes To Avoid This Summer

Are you exercising right? Check out our article to understand the common mistakes we make during our workout sessions, especially in summer.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
As the temperatures soar, the allure of maintaining an active lifestyle beckons. Whether you're a dedicated yogi, an enthusiastic runner, or someone who enjoys a variety of physical activities, summer presents unique challenges to staying fit. While the season offers prime conditions for outdoor workouts, it also raises the potential for workout-related injuries and health risks due to increased heat and humidity. To ensure a safe and effective workout regimen this summer, it's crucial to be aware of common mistakes and how to adjust your routine accordingly.

Acclimatise to the summer heat

The summer heat impacts your body's response to physical exertion, leading to quicker fatigue and increased body temperature. It's essential to allow your body 7-14 days to adapt to the hotter conditions, as per a Medical News Today report. This acclimatisation period helps reduce the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and injury, making your workouts more manageable as you adjust to the season's demands.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Nutrition: Fuelling your summer workouts

Adequate nutrition plays a pivotal role in powering your summer workouts. Consuming a balanced, nutritious meal several hours before exercising provides the energy needed for an effective session. Following your workout, it's advisable to replenish your body with food within a half-hour to support recovery and muscle growth, as per the Medical News Today report. Proper nutrition ensures sustained energy levels and promotes overall health.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Choose appropriate workout wear

Selecting the right attire for summer workouts can make a significant difference in your comfort and safety. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics in light colors that reflect sunlight, aiding in temperature regulation. Avoid heavy clothing that restricts sweat evaporation, as this can lead to overheating and heat exhaustion.

Timing your workouts wisely

To mitigate the effects of the summer heat, consider adjusting your workout schedule to the cooler parts of the day—early mornings or late evenings. These times offer milder temperatures and reduced sun exposure, creating a more conducive environment for physical activity.

