Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Workouts For Neck And Spine To Improve Flexibility And Posture

Here are some exercises that help improve mobility in the neck, relax your spine and relieves tension in the muscles.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Workouts for your neck and spine
Workouts for your neck and spine | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
Maintaining a strong and flexible neck and spine is important for overall health and well-being. Whether you spend long hours sitting at a desk or engaging in physical activities, some targeted workout routines can help prevent stiffness, alleviate tension, and reduce the risk of injury. Here are some effective workouts to strengthen and stretch your neck and spine.

Neck rotations

Begin by sitting or standing with your spine tall and your shoulders relaxed. Slowly rotate your head to the right, bringing your chin towards your shoulder, then return to the center and repeat on the left side. Perform 10-15 repetitions on each side, focusing on smooth, controlled movements. This exercise helps improve mobility in the neck and relieves tension in the muscles.

 

Neck rotations | Image: Unsplash

 

Neck flexion and extension

Sit or stand with your spine neutral and your hands resting on your thighs. Gently lower your chin towards your chest, feeling a stretch in the back of your neck, then slowly lift your head back to the starting position, lengthening through the crown of your head. Next, tilt your head back, looking up towards the ceiling, and return to the starting position. Perform 10-15 repetitions of each movement to stretch and strengthen the muscles of the neck and upper back.

Cat-cow stretch

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position, with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your chest and tailbone towards the ceiling (Cow Pose), then exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin towards your chest and drawing your belly button towards your spine (Cat Pose). Flow smoothly between these two poses, coordinating your breath with each movement, for 8-10 repetitions.

 

Representative image of working out | Image: Unsplash

 

Spinal twists

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Bend your right knee and cross it over your left leg, placing your right foot on the floor next to your left thigh. Place your left hand on your right knee and gently twist your torso to the right, reaching your right hand behind you for support. Hold the twist for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides. Spinal twists help improve mobility in the spine and release tension in the muscles along the back and sides of the body.

Shoulder shrugs

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms relaxed at your sides. Inhale as you shrug your shoulders up towards your ears, then exhale as you lower them back down, rolling them back and down along your spine. Repeat this movement for 10-15 repetitions, focusing on relaxing the muscles of the neck and shoulders and allowing tension to release with each exhale.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

