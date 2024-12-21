sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:55 IST, December 21st 2024

World Meditation Day 2024: 5 Ways To Meditate For Inner Solace

As the world gathers to celebrate the first-ever World Meditation Day, let's have a look at the best mediation techniques for us to practice.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Meditation Day 2024 marks the first-ever celebration of this peace inducing practice by the United Nations.
World Meditation Day 2024 marks the first-ever celebration of this peace inducing practice by the United Nations. | Image: Freepix

World Meditation Day 2024 marks the first-ever World Meditation Day, that came into existence after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution on 29 November at which humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shanka was the keynote speaker. This day highlights the importance of practicing techniques that regulate yourself.

Mindfulness meditation. Image credit: Unsplash

Mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness is about being fully present. Sit in a quiet space, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing. Acknowledge thoughts without judgment and let them pass. This method helps reduce stress and improves focus.

Power of visualization. Image credit: Pinterest

Visualisation

Guided meditation uses imagery to create a sense of calm. Listen to an audio guide or watch a video that leads you to imagine serene landscapes, such as beaches or forests. This practice enhances relaxation and fosters positivity.

Om chanting. Image credit: Pinterest

Chanting 

Repeating a mantra, such as “Om” or a positive affirmation, helps focus the mind and block distractions. Choose a word or phrase that resonates with you and silently chant it during your meditation session.

Walking meditation. Image credit: Pinterest

Walking meditation

For those who struggle to sit still, walking meditation is ideal. Walk slowly in a quiet place, focusing on each step and your surroundings. This practice grounds you in the present moment while promoting mindfulness.

Scanning yourself through meditation. Imag credit: Pinterest

Scan yourself through meditation

This technique involves mentally scanning your body from head to toe, observing sensations and releasing tension. It’s a great way to connect with your physical and emotional state while promoting relaxation.

