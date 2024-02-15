English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Yoga Asanas For Stress Relief - Find Calm Amidst Chaos With These Simple Poses

With dedication and patience, yoga can become a powerful tool for stress relief, helping you go through life a little more relaxed.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yogasanas For Focus | Representative image
Yoga For Stress Relief | Representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

We live in a fast-paced world and stress has become a common companion for many. This has unfortunately led to physical tension, mental fatigue, and emotional imbalance. However, our ancient science of yoga offers a holistic approach to stress relief, combining mindful movement, deep breathing, and meditation to help calm the mind, relax the body, and restore balance. Here are some yoga asanas specifically tailored for stress relief.

Child's Pose or Balasana

Begin by kneeling on the mat with your toes together and knees apart. Lower your torso between your thighs and extend your arms forward, resting your forehead on the mat. Allow your breath to deepen as you surrender to the pose, feeling a gentle stretch in your back, hips, and shoulders. Child's Pose encourages introspection and relaxation, providing a sense of security and grounding.

Representative image of yoga | Unsplash

Cat-Cow Pose or Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back and lift your chest and tailbone towards the ceiling (Cow Pose), then exhale as you round your spine and tuck your chin to your chest (Cat Pose). Flow between these two poses with your breath, syncing movement with inhalation and exhalation to release tension in the spine and improve flexibility.

Forward Fold or Uttanasana

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and hinge at the hips to fold forward, reaching towards the ground with your hands or grabbing opposite elbows. Allow your head to hang heavy and relax your neck, shoulders, and spine. Forward Fold gently stretches the hamstrings and lower back while promoting a sense of surrender and release.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose or Viparita Karani

Representative image of yoga | Unsplash

Sit with your side against a wall and extend your legs up the wall, resting your back on the floor. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides or place them on your belly for a grounding sensation. Close your eyes and focus on your breath as you allow gravity to gently release tension from your legs, lower back, and nervous system. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose promotes relaxation and improves circulation, making it an ideal stress-relieving pose.

Corpse Pose or Savasana

Lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides, palms facing up, and legs extended comfortably. Close your eyes and allow your body to completely relax, releasing any remaining tension with each exhale. Let go of thoughts, worries, and distractions as you surrender to the present moment. Corpse Pose is a deeply restorative posture that promotes relaxation, rejuvenation, and inner peace.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Jadeja completes his century

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries14 minutes ago

  5. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo