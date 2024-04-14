×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

Yoga Asanas That Can Help Alleviate PCOS Symptoms

Individuals with PCOS often experience a profound impact on their self-esteem and body image. They also grapple with a diminished sense of femininity.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yoga
Yoga | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is increasingly becoming a prevalent lifestyle ailment, affecting a significant number of women across the globe. Characterized by symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, excessive hair growth, acne, unexpected weight fluctuations, hair thinning, and the presence of multiple ovarian cysts, PCOS is not just a physical health issue but also a source of emotional distress. Individuals with PCOS often experience a profound impact on their self-esteem and body image, grappling with feelings of inadequacy and a diminished sense of femininity.

In the quest for effective management strategies for PCOS, yoga has been identified as a potent tool that offers a holistic path to alleviation. Engaging in specific yoga practices can unlock a myriad of benefits, especially targeting the pelvic area to enhance relaxation and alleviate stress, which is often deeply entrenched in this region. This ancient practice fosters a harmonious balance between mind and body, promoting overall well-being.

However, the journey to managing PCOS through yoga is multifaceted. Beyond the yoga mat, it necessitates a comprehensive lifestyle overhaul encompassing improved sleep hygiene, effective stress management techniques, and a mindful approach to nutrition. Here are five yoga poses recommended for those navigating the challenges of PCOS:

Chakki Chalanasana

Mimicking the motion of grinding grain, this pose aids digestion and enhances spinal flexibility.

Baddha Konasana

Known for opening up the hips and groin, this asana stimulates the reproductive organs, offering relief from menstrual discomfort.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Supta Baddha Konasana

A deeper stretch for the inner thighs, this variation fosters relaxation in the pelvic area.

Bharadvajasana

Twist This seated twist detoxifies the body while stretching the spine, shoulders, and hips, aiding digestion.

Bhujangasana

Strengthening the spine and opening the chest, this pose encourages the release of stress, revitalizing the body's energy levels.

Embracing yoga as part of a your daily approach to PCOS management not only addresses the physical aspects of the syndrome but also fosters mental resilience, paving the way for a more consistently health driven lifestyle.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

