Yoga Asanas To Help Regulate Your Blood Sugar Level: Pranayama To Surya Namaskar
Find out how yoga asanas as Surya Namaskar, Kapalabhati and others can help in keeping one's blood sugar levels in check.
There are natural methods to help you align your daily routine in a way that helps tackle diabetes, and pre diabities conditions. Yoga emerges as the leading way to accomplish this, as per an Healthline report. This ancient, spiritual Indian practice, known for uniting individual consciousness, allows individuals to incorporate varying breathing techniques, and yogic postures to help you regulate your blood sugar levels. Have a look at how infusing yoga into your daily routine can benefit those looking to keep their blood sugar levels in check.
Yoga Asanas
Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 poses which warms up the body, boosts blood circulation, and stimulates the pancreas, potentially improving insulin production through a combination of forward and backward bends.
Paschimottanasana or the seated forward bend, targets the abdominal organs with a forward bend, massaging the pancreas and possibly enhancing insulin production and digestion.
Ardha Matsyendrasana, known as half lord of the fishes pose, is a seated twist designed to enhance digestion, and stimulate the abdominal organs, including the pancreas, therefore, helping in managing your blood sugar levels through improved insulin sensitivity, as per the Healthline report.
Healing Walk
An exercise involving walking with arms raised at shoulder width for 1-3 minutes, which, upon gradual practice, strengthens the arms and shoulders while improving overall stamina.
Pranayama
Kapalabhati is characterised by rapid exhalations and passive inhalations, this technique stimulates the pancreas and aids insulin sensitivity.
Anulom Vilom aka alternate nostril breathing helps in balancing the nervous system, reducing stress, and subsequently regulating blood sugar levels.
Bee breath or Bhramari is a breathing technique in which practitioners have to make a humming sound as they exhale. It can help calm the mind, reduce stress, and promote relaxation, which is beneficial for managing blood sugar levels.
Mindful meditation
Engaging in mindfulness meditation requires people to focus on the present moment, allowing to reduce anxiety and stress hormone levels, crucial for improving insulin sensitivity.
