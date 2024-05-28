Advertisement

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, both working and non-working students often find their bodies under constant strain as they balance physical and mental demands. For those new to yoga, it's crucial to start with gentle guidance that fosters an awareness of breath and mindful movement. This foundational approach helps beginners build confidence in their bodies and their practice, gradually preparing them for more advanced sequences without props.

Yoga teachers frequently emphasize balance, flexibility, strength, and endurance. However, for absolute beginners, it's more beneficial to focus on themes of connection, self-confidence, acceptance, love, and respect. By introducing modifications and adjustments to basic yoga poses, instructors can make the practice more accessible and rewarding.

A great way to ease into yoga is through sequences that use a wall for support. This method encourages relaxation and helps students connect with their breath and body. Using the wall can aid beginners in understanding their limits and building confidence in their practice.

Using the wall as a prop

Standing yoga poses can be performed with the back or face to the wall. While optional, the wall provides support and confidence during initial sessions. As students become more comfortable with their bodies, they can attempt the poses away from the wall. Encouraging students to transition away from the wall at their own pace is key to boosting their confidence.

The goal of these poses is not perfect posture but rather connecting with muscle stretches and breathing deeply.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Mountain Pose at the Wall (Tadasana Wall)

Setup: Stand with your back to the wall, feet a few inches away from it.

Positioning: Avoid having heels touch the wall directly to maintain balance.

Breathing awareness: Close your eyes (optional) and observe your current breathing pattern without altering it. Stay connected to your breath for about a minute.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Controlled breathing:

Inhale: For about six breaths, focus on the sensation of inhalation, feeling your body expand.

Exhale: Next, concentrate on the exhalation for another six breaths.

Full breath cycle: Finally, focus on both inhalation and exhalation for six breaths, noting the breath at the nostrils and the abdomen.

Completion: Rub your palms together to generate heat and place them over your eyes, taking a deep breath. Repeat this three times.

Without a strong connection to the breath, even extended yoga sessions might leave you feeling neither energized nor relaxed. Thus, cultivating this awareness is the first step toward healing and invigorating your body.

Starting with wall-supported poses allows raw beginners to build a solid foundation in yoga. These practices not only enhance physical alignment and stability but also foster a deeper connection with the breath, paving the way for a fulfilling and sustainable yoga journey.