×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Yoga Poses To Avoid Risk of Osteoporosis: Savasana To Virabhadrasana

As we age, adopting preventive measures such as yoga for fitness can help you keep bone-related complications at bay. Know how to achieve better bone health.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yoga exercises
Yoga exercises | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Incorporating yoga into your daily routine could be the key to unlocking a myriad of health benefits, especially when it comes to bolstering bone health. Scientific research supports the notion that regular yoga practice can fortify bones, significantly reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. This becomes increasingly important as we age, highlighting the necessity of adopting preventive measures to safeguard against bone-related complications in later life. Here are five yoga poses recommended for enhancing bone strength and health.

Virabhadrasana

Begin standing with feet hip-width apart. Exhale, stepping your left foot approximately 2 to 3 feet to the side. Rotate your left foot outward and your right foot slightly inward, aligning your right heel with the centre of the left foot. Elevate your arms to shoulder height, palms facing up, and turn your gaze to the left. As you deepen your stance, focus on lowering your pelvis and maintain the position for a few breaths before switching sides.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Vrksasanqa

Starting in a relaxed standing position, bring the sole of your right foot to your left thigh, finding your balance. Gradually raise your arms above your head, pressing you're palms together in a prayer position. Maintain this pose for 5-10 seconds, focusing on your breathing, then gently release and repeat with the opposite leg.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Bandhasana

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet planted on the floor. Pressing your feet down, inhale and lift your hips, rolling your spine off the floor. Use your arms and shoulders to elevate your chest further and hold for 4-8 breaths before gently returning to your starting position.

Savasana

Lie down with your body fully extended, closing your eyes to relax both mind and body. Breathe deeply, directing attention to each part of your body, from your toes upwards, imagining each part relaxing with every exhale. Remain in this state of relaxation for 10 minutes.

Phalakasana

Starting on your stomach, inhale and lift your body into a plank position by straightening your arms and tucking your toes. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels, with shoulders directly above wrists. Hold for a few breaths before gently releasing to the floor.


 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Avengers

Marvel Legal Controversy

3 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

4 minutes ago
Cochin Shipyard surges as much as 6.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,067 apiece after strong Q2 results

Cochin Shipyard outlook

5 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's No To Chiru

6 minutes ago
New Curriculum And Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25 :CBSE

CBSE

6 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Gadgets for Holi

8 minutes ago
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sequel

9 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH live score

12 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

17 minutes ago
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns

Nostradamus' Predictions

27 minutes ago
Yoga exercises

Yoga For Bone Strength

32 minutes ago
Summer smoothies

Summer Smoothies

35 minutes ago
Food traditions

Food Customs

36 minutes ago
Ironic That My Colleague From The Jan Lokpal Movement Was Arrested In A Corruption Case: Anna Hazare

Ironic That My Colleague

39 minutes ago
Famous Paintings

Stolen Famous Paintings

40 minutes ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Multi Vector Policy

41 minutes ago
Eggs

Brain Developing Foods

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo