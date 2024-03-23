Yoga Poses To Avoid Risk of Osteoporosis: Savasana To Virabhadrasana

Advertisement

Incorporating yoga into your daily routine could be the key to unlocking a myriad of health benefits, especially when it comes to bolstering bone health. Scientific research supports the notion that regular yoga practice can fortify bones, significantly reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. This becomes increasingly important as we age, highlighting the necessity of adopting preventive measures to safeguard against bone-related complications in later life. Here are five yoga poses recommended for enhancing bone strength and health.

Virabhadrasana

Begin standing with feet hip-width apart. Exhale, stepping your left foot approximately 2 to 3 feet to the side. Rotate your left foot outward and your right foot slightly inward, aligning your right heel with the centre of the left foot. Elevate your arms to shoulder height, palms facing up, and turn your gaze to the left. As you deepen your stance, focus on lowering your pelvis and maintain the position for a few breaths before switching sides.

Vrksasanqa

Starting in a relaxed standing position, bring the sole of your right foot to your left thigh, finding your balance. Gradually raise your arms above your head, pressing you're palms together in a prayer position. Maintain this pose for 5-10 seconds, focusing on your breathing, then gently release and repeat with the opposite leg.

Bandhasana

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet planted on the floor. Pressing your feet down, inhale and lift your hips, rolling your spine off the floor. Use your arms and shoulders to elevate your chest further and hold for 4-8 breaths before gently returning to your starting position.

Savasana

Lie down with your body fully extended, closing your eyes to relax both mind and body. Breathe deeply, directing attention to each part of your body, from your toes upwards, imagining each part relaxing with every exhale. Remain in this state of relaxation for 10 minutes.

Phalakasana

Starting on your stomach, inhale and lift your body into a plank position by straightening your arms and tucking your toes. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels, with shoulders directly above wrists. Hold for a few breaths before gently releasing to the floor.



