Are you having difficulties climbing up or down the stairs? Is your lower back pain so unbearable that you have to think twice before getting up from your seat? Are you still wondering why and how the situation got so bad that your lower back pain suddenly seems like the hurdle around which you plan your schedule? Here are some reasons that might be contributing to your chronic back pain.

Muscle strain and sprain

Muscle strain can be a reason | Image: Pexels

One of the most common causes of lower back pain is muscle strain or sprain, often resulting from overuse, improper lifting techniques, or sudden movements. Activities such as heavy lifting, bending, or twisting can strain the muscles and ligaments of the lower back, leading to pain, stiffness, and discomfort.

Poor posture

Sitting or standing with poor posture for extended periods can place undue stress on the muscles and structures of the lower back, contributing to muscle imbalances, stiffness, and pain. Slouching, hunching over electronic devices, and maintaining an improper sitting position can exacerbate lower back pain over time.

Lifestyle factors

Certain lifestyle factors, such as obesity, lack of exercise, and smoking, can increase the risk of developing lower back pain. Excess body weight places added stress on the spine and joints, while a sedentary lifestyle can weaken the muscles that support the lower back, leading to stiffness and discomfort. Staying active, walking regularly and moving around a bit instead of being a couch potato might help prevent lower back pain.

Poor lifestyle can contribute to lower back pain | Image: Unsplash

Sciatica

Sciatica is a common cause of lower back pain that occurs when the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back down the back of each leg, becomes compressed or irritated. This can result in sharp, shooting pain that radiates from the lower back through the buttocks and down the leg, often accompanied by numbness, tingling, or weakness.