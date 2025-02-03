Published 17:56 IST, February 3rd 2025
3 Basic Ingredients To Whip Up Kylie Jenner’s Favourite Strawberry Cream + Steps To Make
Strawberry Cream elevate any celebration, from an Instagram-worthy aesthetic to an actual indulgence. Try out the recipe yourself…
Strawberry Cream. | Image: Pexels
Strawberries aren’t on pretty, but they taste delicious when prepared correctly. They can elevate any celebration, from an Instagram-worthy aesthetic to an actual indulgence.
In a recent video published by Vogue titled Kylie Jenner Eats 11 English Dishes, the beauty mogul and younger sister of supermodel Kendall Jenner revealed that strawberry cream is her favourite.
If you’re a fan too, here’s a quick and easy recipe to make this treat both pretty and luxurious at the same time.
Ingredients
- 400 ml Whipping cream
- 10 fresh strawberries large
- ¼ cup sugar
Instructions
- First clean the strawberries. Cut off the green part along a small portion attached to it.
- Reserve 6 for puree.
- Slice the rest of strawberries for serving. I slice the sides off and chop for layering. Other large middle slices, I use for serving.
- Place clean strawberries, sugar in a mixie. Grind smoothly. Divide a small portion (3-4 tablespoon for serving) and keep aside.
- Take whipping cream in a mixing bowl. I place my bowl over cold water to fasten the whipping process.
- Start beating with a electric hand mixer. keep whipping in circular motion covering all the cream until you get stiff peaks. Do not over beat. I took some ¼ cup of fresh cream for topping. It's optional.
- Add the fresh strawberry puree to it and fold to mix in the strawberry.
- To serve: Take a tall serving glass. First I add a dash of strawberry puree. Then start with strawberry slices arranging in the sides if the glass as shown.
- Fill half way with strawberry cream. Top it with fresh chopped strawberries, little puree and again arrange sliced strawberries along the sides of the glass.
- Fill the cream and top it with again strawberry cream, fresh strawberries, puree.
- Finish with whipped cream, a dash of puree and a slice of strawberry.
- Chill before serving. Serve within 3-4 hours.
(Recipe Credit: rakskitchen.net)
