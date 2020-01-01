3 Best Food Festivals In Spain That Every Food-lover Must Attend

A tasty meal can be a mood booster and hence some people devote a lot of hard work to prepare some authentic dishes of special food items. For many people, food is that happiness which can just bring a smile on their faces. , but it can also ease your hunger pangs for delicious delicacies. Food has the power to fill your stomach and make you feel blissful. Nowadays, experimenting with food and tasting different food from different places is very popular to experience a part of those places. The best way to experience this is through a food festival. Food festivals is that place where one can interact with many gastronomes and get to know more about the place where the food is from. So, here is a list of best food festivals in Spain.

Also read | Food Festivals In India That Should Not Be Missed If You Are A Foodie

Explore and experience these authentic and special food festivals in Spain

The Madrid Gastro festival

This festival is at the top of the list of all food festivals in Spain. This one is more than a cosmopolitan gastronomic event in Spain. This food festival starts on 21st January and running till 5th February. Many of the best restaurants, museums, markets, and shops in Madrid get together to propose a feast of flavours and smells for the senses. The Gastro festival program embraces innovative menus created by internationally culinary routes, renowned chefs, cooking workshops and gastronomy exhibitions held in some of the most significant museums in the city.

Also read | British Man Returns Ancient Helmets To Spain After Learning They Were Stolen

El Festival Transfronterizo del Gurumelo

"The Festival Transfronterizo del Gurumelo" or "The Gurumelo Transfrontier Festival" is mainly held in the month of March. This food festival in Spain is in the town of Villanueva del Fresno, Extremadura. It is mainly a mushroom festival, celebrating a certain species of mushroom found in southern Europe known as the "Amanita ponderosa" or "Gurumelo". This specific mushroom is extremely difficult to find and every year hundreds of people from Spain and Portugal flock to this festival to enjoy these authentic mushrooms.

Also read | Spain Offers Madrid As Host Of December UN Climate Summit

The Cocido Montañés Festival - Ucieda, Cantabria

This food festival is for those people who like homemade food. One must take the opportunity to visit the Fiesta del Cocido Montañés, which is held on the first Sunday of September in the heart of the Saja-Besaya Natural Park, Cantabria. Try this typical dish of the area “el Cocido montañés”, which is a type of stew made with pork, beans, cabbage, and local potatoes.

Also read | Top 4 Food Festivals Around The World That You Must Check Out