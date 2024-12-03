sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:21 IST, December 3rd 2024

3 Delightful Sattu Recipes For All Your Winter Woes + Inside Pics

Sattu is an Indian superfood known for its rich nutrient profile and protein-packed consistency.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sattu Peda
Sattu Peda | Image: 2blissofbaking.com
The onset of winter brings with it unfavourable viral infections. While some illnesses are unavoidable, educating yourself on what to eat and following a basic lifestyle routine can help you manage your winter woes.  

This season, try these three recipes curated with love, passion, and exploration, all featuring one common ingredient: Sattu.  

What is Sattu?  

Sattu is an Indian superfood known for its rich nutrient profile and protein-packed consistency. It has been a staple in Indian households for many years, especially during the winter season.

Sattu Recipes For All Winter Woes

Sattu Masala Chaas

<i>(Sattu Masala Chaas. Image: Recipe credit: masalachilli.com)</i>

Ingredients

  • 1 cup is 250 ml, 1 tablespoon is 15 ml, 1 teaspoon is 5 ml
  • 1 cup Thick Yogurt or Curd
  • 2½ cups Water
  • 2 tbsp Sattu Flour
  • ½ cup Coriander leaves
  • ¼ cup Mint Leaves
  • 1 tsp Ginger finely chopped
  • 1 tsp Roasted Jeera Powder / Bhuna Jeera Powder
  • Rock Salt or Kala Namak as per taste
  • Ice Cubes as required for serving

Instructions

  • In a bowl, add curd or yoghurt. Whisk well.
  • Now add sattu flour, roasted jeera (cumin) powder and rock salt or kala namak to taste.
  • In a mixer grinder jar, add ginger pieces, mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Grind it using a couple of spoons of water.
  • Add this mixture to the curd. Whisk well. Now add water and adjust the chaas consistency
  • Refrigerate this until further use or consume it immediately.

Notes

  • This Chaas stays fresh (under refrigeration) for 24 hours.

(Recipe credit: masalachilli.com)

Sattu Paratha

<i>(Sattu Paratha. Image: archanaskitchen.com)</i>

Ingredients for Dough

  • 3 cups Whole Wheat Flour
  • 1 cup Lukewarm Water

Ingredients for Stuffing

  • 2 cups Roasted Gram Flour (Sattu Ka Atta)
  • 2 Onions, finely chopped
  • 3 Green Chillies, minced
  • 6 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 inch Ginger, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoon Kala jeera 
  • 3 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Mustard oil
  • 2 tablespoon Mango pickle, mashed
  • Ghee, or oil for frying the parathas

Instructions

  • To prepare a hot Sattu Ka Paratha Recipe (Stuffed Channa Dal Flour Paratha), bring all the ingredients together. Mix whole wheat flour and water, and knead in a mixing bowl to make a soft dough. A well-kneaded soft dough leads to softer parathas. Keep aside covered with a wet muslin cloth till you prepare the stuffing.
  • Mix together all the stuffing ingredients and if the mixture feels very dry, sprinkle a little warm water and mix well.
    Distribute the dough into 10 balls and roll each ball a little, spread a little ghee/oil on it and place 2 tablespoons of filling in the middle, cover from all sides and roll the paratha 1/2 inch thick.
  • Heat a tawa/ griddle and cook each side of the paratha until golden brown, add a few drops of ghee/oil while on the tawa.
  • Repeat the process for the rest of the parathas.
  • Serve these hot Sattu Ka Paratha with curd and pickle. When sided with baingan ka Bharta, Sattu ka Paratha makes a wholesome weeknight dinner.

(Recipe credit: archanaskitchen.com)

Sattu Peda

<i>(Sattu Peda. Image credit: 2blissofbaking.com)</i>

Ingredients

1 kg Sattu (roasted)
700 gm Bura Sugar
600 gm ghee melted
30 gm chopped dry-fruits (optional)
A few sheets of silver foil (optional)

Instructions

  • Sieve Sattu and powdered sugar together in a big Parat and mix it properly.
  • Now add hot melted ghee in it slowly and rub with your hands, So that all the three items get mixed properly. 
  • Rub with palms and make it a smooth mix. You have to rub and press the mixture until it starts to hold the shape and gets the ability to bind well. 
  • Add chopped dry fruits. Shape with hands to form ladoos. And decorate with silver leaves and dry fruits

(Recipe credit: 2blissofbaking.com)

Updated 14:21 IST, December 3rd 2024