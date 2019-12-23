The 3 Most Delicious Barbeque Dishes To Satisfy Your Tastebuds

Barbeque is the perfect way to start a party, get-together or an occasional binging session. It not only has options for hardcore meat lovers, but also for vegetarians who can rejoice their cottage cheese, potatoes and eggplants. Without any further ado, we have penned down some of the best barbeque dishes that you must try:

1. Tandoori chicken

Loved by many foodies, this delicacy is the perfect starter before any meal. Chicken marinated in the blend of aromatic spices, ginger, and curd, tastes mind-blowing. This is grilled and garnished with crunchy onions, lemon and flavoursome chutneys. This delectable meaty good is loved immensely by all non-vegetarians. Though it's the most basic dish of all, this one will keep your satiate your tummy within a few bites.

2. Reshmi Tikka

This non-veg delicacy is juicy and tender. Loaded with Desi Khada masalas and flavours, this is a crowd-pleaser for those who do not like much spicy food. Reshmi Tikkas has a creamy texture and is savoured hot with onion rings, lemon and an array of chutneys. This kebab is quite popular for its taste.

3. Afghani Paneer

Loved by vegetarian people, Afghani Paneer is prepared with diced paneer grilled on Tandoor and wrapped in finger-licking spices. This classic snack is quite flavourful and savoured on special occasions. You can eat it with your favourite chutneys and raw onions as sides.

