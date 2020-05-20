3 TikTok Food Trends That Went Super-viral On Social Media Amid Lockdown

The content-creation app TikTok has undeniably become one of the highly reliable sources of entertainment for the majority of folks across the globe in no time, especially amid lockdown. From various types of challenges to pranks, several TikTok trends have gone viral across all the social media platforms. Similarly, food trends have also become an obsession of TikTokers lately, as multiple food trends were making rounds on the internet. Therefore, here are three food trends that went super-viral on TikTok which can be given a shot amid self-quarantine.

1) Dalgona Coffee

One of the highly-popular food trends that went viral across the globe, Dalgona Coffee is a beverage which is made of whipping equal proportions of instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water until it becomes creamy, followed by adding cold or hot milk once it's whipped properly. Using the hashtag '#dalgonacoffeechallenge', a plethora of homemade versions of dalgona coffee went viral on South Korean YouTube channels before it became a 'thing' on TikTok. At the time of reading, the '#Dalgonacoffee' has over 320 million views on TikTok.

2) Pancake Cereal

Pancake cereal has evolved to become the newest craze worldwide amid quarantine that has not only taken over TikTok but also Instagram. With the hashtag '#pancakecereal, 'bowls and bowls of miniature pancakes slathered in various types of syrups have been popping across all social media platforms. At the time of reading, the hashtag '#pancakecereal' has over a whopping 950 million views on TikTok alone. The pop-sensation Jason Derulo who is currently nailing it on TikTok also tried his hands at some freshly-made pancake cereal, have a look:

3) Carrot Bacon

Although turning carrots into a vegan-version of a meat product would not necessarily be a new idea, this vegan bacon got into the limelight recently on TikTok. After the American TikToker Tabitha Brown shared her recipe of carrot bacon on TikTok, the video got over 3 million views on the platform and soon became the new food trend among TikTokers worldwide. Brown's recipe of Carrot Bacon comprises maple syrup, garlic powder, onion powder, liquid smoke, and smoked paprika. This vegan version of bacon received a thumb-up by most of the users on social media across the globe.

(Image credit: Jason Derulo and Tabitha Brown TikTok)