4 Best Katori Chaat Places In Mumbai That You Must Check Out Right Away

Chaat is one of the most iconic foods in Mumbai. Other street food like vada-pav, samosa, pav bhaji, and dosas, chaat has a separate audience and people love this delicious item. Chaat also puts our taste buds into testing and offers a combination of flavours. Let’s take a look at some of the places in Mumbai where you can visit to devour this tasty range of food item.

Elco Bandra

Address: 2A, Elco Market, Hill Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

If you are in Bandra or at the shopping hill road, you definitely cannot miss out on Elco. Hill Road is popular for both – fancy clothes for shopping and savoury Pani puri and chaat. This place is also always crowded because people cannot seem to get enough of Elco.

Guru Kripa, Sion

Address: 40, Guru Kripa Building, Road 24, Near SIES College, Sion, Mumbai

This little place right outside Sion station and attracts new customers every day. People come here regularly for a heavy breakfast and lunch. Chaat here has a different flavour as the place is mainly influenced by Sindhi cuisine. Some of the best dishes to try here are Chole Samosa, Dal Pakwan, Chaap or Paani puri.

Kunj Vihar, Thane

Address: Prabhavati Bhawan, Station Rd, Opposite Ashok Talkies, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra 40060

Kunj Vihar is among the best places to hog on healthy chaat in the suburbs. This is a must-try chaat place that will not leave you disappointed. Some of the best dishes to try here are the ice-cold Pani puri, Sev Puri (in which you will find sprouts instead of aloo and ragda), Dahi Puri and lassi. They also serve Vada Pav, Samosa Pav, and Misal.

Girgaon Chowpatty, Girgaon

Address: Girgaon, Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 421501

Girgaon Chowpatty is a small, sandy beach located in South Bombay, adjacent to Marine Drive. The beach is also buzzing with people as it is the most preferred location in the city where you can enjoy sunset away from the hustle-bustle of the city. The beach also offers a variety of food items, the best among them being chaat. You must try Sev Puri, Aloo Chaat, Papdi Chaat, and Dahi Sev Puri.