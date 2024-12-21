5 Celebrity Approved Spots To Eat In Delhi Before New Years

Delhiites pride themselves in their street food culture, and the north Indian influence on their tastebuds that make it impossible for them to stop raving about Tangri Kebabs to Soya Chaps. This time round we have combined the best spots to hit based on which Bollywood celebrity's culinary awareness you choose to rely on from local boy Virat Kohli to B-town divas like Deepika Padukone.

Virat Kohli – Civil Lines Wala

Delhi-born cricketer Virat Kohli has a special place in his heart for Civil Lines Wala in Gurgaon, known for its mouthwatering chole bhature. Despite being located slightly outside Delhi, this eatery has become a go-to spot for locals and travelers alike. Virat’s love for this place makes it a must-visit for anyone seeking authentic flavours.

Deepika Padukone – Olive Bar & Kitchen

A haven for Continental and Mediterranean cuisine lovers, Olive Bar & Kitchen in Delhi NCR is a favorite of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Known for its chic interiors and warm ambiance, this restaurant offers everything from hearty breakfasts to elegant lunches. If you’re in the mood to experiment with flavors while basking in sunshine, Olive is the perfect spot to indulge in Deepika-approved dishes.

Ranbir Kapoor – Laxman Dhaba

During the filming of Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor discovered the rustic charm of Laxman Dhaba near Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. Famous for its buttery parathas and authentic North Indian flavors, this humble eatery has won Ranbir’s heart. Whenever he’s in town, the actor makes sure to revisit this legendary dhaba, which continues to attract foodies from all over the city.

Sonam Kapoor – Nathu Sweets

The Bengali Market is a street food haven, and Sonam Kapoor swears by the golgappas at Nathu Sweets. A quintessential stop for authentic Indian snacks, this spot also serves crowd favorites like chole bhature, chaat, and raj kachori. If you’re craving a classic street food experience with a Bollywood seal of approval, Nathu Sweets won’t disappoint.