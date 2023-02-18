5 Common Herbs And Spices In Your Kitchen With Surprising Health Benefits

Food is more than just about taste and it's importance goes beyond curbing hunger. The meals we eat throughout the day consists of many ingredients and if you are an Indian, you double them already. But despite getting familiar a variety of falvours and seasoning, we bet you didn't know the health benefits they come with.

Ayurveda boasts of tons of herbs and spices which we consume daily without even knowing their magical advantages. Right from keeping a check on your blood pressure to improving your brain's functioning, there are a lot of powers which our Indian ingredients posses. Therefore, here we bring you some of the most easily available elements in your kitchen shelf and their perks.

Have a look:

Cinnamon (Dalchini)

If you love cinnamon buns then you have all the reasons to love this ingredient too. It has anti-inflammatory properties and is considered pretty good when it comes to issues like Alzheimer's. This spice improves your brain's functioning, gives you healthier skin and controls your blood pressure too. Apart from this cinnamon works wonders for cancer patients. You can easily add cinnamon in your dessert or have it raw by adding it in your morning tea.

Cumin (Jeera)

Cumin is one of the most commonly used ingredient in almost every Indian dish. It's a great boon if you have digestive issues. Cuming helps in improving bowel movements, reduces acidity, takes care of constipation. It consists of vitamin E which makes it even worth having for a healthier skin. Mix and have it with lukewarm water in the morning to control bloating.

Holy Basil (Tusli)

There's hardly any benefit that tulsi doesn't have and that's one reason this herb is worshipped in Indian culture. Not just your metabolic rate, and reducing your blood pressure, this plant has the powers to improve your memory, and cognitive functioning. Tulsi is also good for depression. Therefore, one must have atleast one tulsi leaf in a day.

Ginger (Adrak)

Ginger is a magical spice for a lot of home remedies. It works well for an achy stomach and inflammation. It is rich in minerals like potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and has multiple health benefits more than the other herbs and spices. One can have ginger with almost anything.

Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is one of the most versatile ingredients and has multiple benefits to its name. The anti-inflammatory properties of this spice helps you fight pain, rashes, irritation and more. Turmeric boosts immunity which is quite a need of the hour considering COVID-19. You can have turmeric by mixing it with milk everyday.