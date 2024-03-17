Advertisement

Goa, often celebrated for its sun-kissed beaches and for offering one of best nightlife experiences, hides another treasure within its coastal borders, a rich culinary heritage. The influence of Portuguese rule and a melting pot of religions have seasoned the Goan cuisine with flavours that are both spectacular and binge-worthy. For the gastronomic traveler, Goa offers a journey through tastes shaped by history and diversity. Here's a list of must-try dishes when in Goa

Pork Vindaloo

A fiery emblem of Goan cuisine, Pork Vindaloo's roots trace back to Portuguese sailors. The local adaptation uses palm vinegar instead of red wine, enriching the dish with garlic, chilli peppers, and spices, offering a bold taste of Goa's culinary innovation.

Crab Xec Xec

A favourite among crustacean enthusiasts, Crab Xec Xec showcases a thick curry rich in roasted spices, cloves, tamarind, and grated coconut. It's a celebration of Goan flavours, perfectly complemented by rice or bread.

Prawn Balchão

This spicy prawn pickle embodies the essence of Goan spices in a tangy tomato and chilli sauce. Prawn Balchão serves as a versatile accompaniment to rice dishes or as a flavourful spread on toast.

Sanna

Known locally as sanna and elsewhere as idli, these spongy steamed rice cakes adapt to both savoury and sweet preferences. They're a staple accompaniment to Goan curries, while the godachi sanna variant delights with its jaggery sweetness.

Goan Red Rice

Esteemed in gourmet circles, Goan red rice (ukda rice) brings a nutty flavour and firm texture that’s perfect for sopping up rich coconut curries. Its unpolished, reddish-brown grains offer a nutritious and flavoursome base for various dishes.

Kingfish

A prized catch in Goan waters, kingfish (vison or visvan) stars in many local recipes. Whether lightly fried with a semolina coating or simmered in a coconut-laden curry, kingfish showcases the versatility and richness of the state's seafood cuisine.

Goa's culinary landscape extends far beyond its beaches, offering dishes that resonate with the region's history, cultural diversity, and gastronomic innovation.