×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

5 Goan Cuisine Dishes Worth Gorging On

If you ever found yourself in the coastal state of Goa, here'a list of must try Goan dishes such as Kingfish and Sanna.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Goan dishes
Goan dishes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Goa, often celebrated for its sun-kissed beaches and for offering one of best nightlife experiences, hides another treasure within its coastal borders, a rich culinary heritage. The influence of Portuguese rule and a melting pot of religions have seasoned the Goan cuisine with flavours that are both spectacular and binge-worthy. For the gastronomic traveler, Goa offers a journey through tastes shaped by history and diversity. Here's a list of must-try dishes when in Goa

Pork Vindaloo

A fiery emblem of Goan cuisine, Pork Vindaloo's roots trace back to Portuguese sailors. The local adaptation uses palm vinegar instead of red wine, enriching the dish with garlic, chilli peppers, and spices, offering a bold taste of Goa's culinary innovation.

Crab Xec Xec

A favourite among crustacean enthusiasts, Crab Xec Xec showcases a thick curry rich in roasted spices, cloves, tamarind, and grated coconut. It's a celebration of Goan flavours, perfectly complemented by rice or bread.

Prawn Balchão

This spicy prawn pickle embodies the essence of Goan spices in a tangy tomato and chilli sauce. Prawn Balchão serves as a versatile accompaniment to rice dishes or as a flavourful spread on toast.

 

Image credit: Pexels

 

Sanna 

Known locally as sanna and elsewhere as idli, these spongy steamed rice cakes adapt to both savoury and sweet preferences. They're a staple accompaniment to Goan curries, while the godachi sanna variant delights with its jaggery sweetness.

Goan Red Rice

Esteemed in gourmet circles, Goan red rice (ukda rice) brings a nutty flavour and firm texture that’s perfect for sopping up rich coconut curries. Its unpolished, reddish-brown grains offer a nutritious and flavoursome base for various dishes.

 

Image credit: Unsplash

 

Kingfish

A prized catch in Goan waters, kingfish (vison or visvan) stars in many local recipes. Whether lightly fried with a semolina coating or simmered in a coconut-laden curry, kingfish showcases the versatility and richness of the state's seafood cuisine.

Goa's culinary landscape extends far beyond its beaches, offering dishes that resonate with the region's history, cultural diversity, and gastronomic innovation. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

8 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

8 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

13 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

14 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

20 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

26 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

26 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

31 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

35 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

37 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

38 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

39 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

43 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

44 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

44 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo