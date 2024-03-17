×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

5 Superfoods To Help You Get A Sound Sleep: Cherries To Almond

Nutrition plays a defining role in enhancing or disrupting your sleep, highlighting the need for mindful eating habits in a fast-paced world.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Superfoods
Superfoods | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
The importance of quality sleep, recognised as a regular undisrupted sleep for over seven hours, can't be established by only setting a bedtime routine, but also relies on your diet, and its influence on your sleeping patterns. Nutrition plays a defining role in enhancing or disrupting your sleep, highlighting the need for mindful eating habits in a fast-paced world that'll help one gain a peaceful sleep. Here's a list of superfoods that promote a sound sleeping pattern. 

Cherries

A major source of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep regulation, cherries can significantly improve sleep quality. Consuming cherries or cherry juice in the evening may help hasten sleep onset and extend sleep durations.

Image credit: Unsplash

 

Almonds

Rich in magnesium and tryptophan, almonds facilitate in relaxation and enhance your prior sleep quality. A pre-bedtime snack of almonds can calm both your body and mind, paving the way for a peaceful slumber.

Bananas

These fruits are high in potassium and magnesium, essential minerals for muscle relaxation and sleep pattern regulation. Incorporating bananas into your evening snack can enhance sleep quality and diminish the chances of nocturnal disturbances.

Image credit: Unsplash

Oats

With their high content of complex carbohydrates and melatonin, oats are known to increase relaxation and sleepiness levels. A warm bowl of oatmeal before bed can help signal the body it's time to rest.

Kiwi

Loaded with vitamins C and K, and serotonin, kiwi fruit has shown promise in improving sleep quality and duration. Regular consumption of kiwi may lead to quicker sleep initiation and more restful sleep phases.

To improve one's sleep quality, it's advisable to avoid heavy, spicy, or acidic foods close to bedtime, as they can hinder digestion and disrupt sleep. Additionally, there's a notable link between obesity and sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and insomnia, putting on a spotlight on the importance of balanced eating for sleep health.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

