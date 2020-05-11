International Hummus Day 2020: 5 Ways You Can Use The Delicious Spread In Your Meals

International Hummus Day is celebrated annually on May 13 since the year 2012. Hummus is a Middle Eastern invention which is a sweet and nutty paste made of chickpeas. It is creamy in texture with a sweet and tangy taste. Hummus is one of the easiest delicacies made of only five ingredients including tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Hummus goes best with almost every dishes like pita bread, veggies like cucumber slices, carrot spears, and red pepper wedges. Here are ways you can use hummus in your meals. Take a look:

Sandwich spread

Skip the mayonnaise and use hummus to add a tangy flavour to your sandwiches and wraps. The nutty taste goes yummiest with turkey or chicken slices, while its creamy texture adds a good contrast to crunchy toppings like cucumber and carrots. One can also use hummus in a vegetable sandwich which includes thinly-sliced mini cucumbers and chunks of leftover and roasted butternut squash.

Pasta salad dressing

Thin out the prepared hummus with olive oil and a bit of water until the consistency is similar to a creamy salad dressing. Add salt and black pepper to taste. Toss the ingredients in a big bowl of fusilli, penne, or any pasta shape. Also, if you’re using hummus from the fridge, the cold dressing will help cool down the cooked pasta quicker. One can add chopped cucumbers, sliced chicken breast, and roasted corn and onions in penne pasta for a summery weekend lunch with family.

Chicken topping

Jazz up a piece of grilled chicken breast by smearing hummus and sprinkling crushed raw almonds on top for having some tasty added texture. Bake the chicken at 400ºF for 12-15 minutes until it is well done. Enjoy the dish with hummus in every mood.

Salad dressing

The strong, garlic flavour of hummus goes especially well with the bitter taste of dark greens. Similar to the pasta salad, you can dilute hummus with olive oil and water until it reaches the perfect consistency. Add a bit more lemon juice and salt, and mix with the greens and enjoy a healthy dish.

Hearty soup

This soup is so thick and creamy especially when one adds in vegetables. To prepare the dish, you have to sauté the veggies or roast for about 30 minutes at 400ºF until they become soft. If you have any leftover roasted carrots and potatoes, you can also use them in this recipe. Save this delicious soup recipe for the cold, winter months when you’ll be craving a hot bowl of soup with a big punch of nutty, garlic taste.

