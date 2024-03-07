Advertisement

Maha Shivratri, an annual Hindu festival meant to commemorate the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is celebrated across India with families praying and decorating their households, while Satvik Bhojan makes for a much-awaited, delicious evening at home. Here's a list of kheer recipes to make your Maha Shivratri truly remarkable.

Classic kheer

Rice Kheer, a festive staple, takes birth after being simmered in full-fat milk and sweetened with sugar. This creamy delight is flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and garnished with a nuts and raisins.

Sabudana kheer

Ideal for fasting, Sabudana Kheer is made with tapioca pearls, that lends a unique texture to the dessert. This sweet dish is cooked in milk infused with cardamom and often served after being sprinkled with nutmeg. This dish does more than taste good as it provides the energy required to complete your fasting.

Coconut milk kheer

This vegan kheer dish can be made with coconut milk instead of dairy, further sweetened with jaggery and enriched with cardamom and cashews. It's a delightful alternative that brings tropical flavours to your festive celebrations.

Saffron pistachio kheer

Elevate your Kheer experience by adding saffron and pistachios to this rice and milk concoction. The saffron creates a golden hue covering beautiful golden hue covering, while providing a rich aroma, on the other hand pistachios offer a crunchy texture and nutty flavour.

These Kheer recipes allows you indulge in your carving for sweet, whilst paying your respects to traditional cooking practises on Maha Shivratri.

