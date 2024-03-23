Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:40 IST
6 Nutrient Rich Foods To Enhance Brain Health Of Growing Children
Incorporating foods rich in DHA and iron into your child's diet can ensure they receive the necessary nutrients for optimal brain development and function.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In the quest to nurture the developing minds of children, nutrition plays a pivotal role. A diet rich in specific nutrients can significantly boost cognitive skills, brain functioning, and overall brain health. Experts emphasise the importance of incorporating foods rich in DHA, iron, choline, ARA, vitamin B, iodine, and proteins into a child's diet, as per Medical News Today. These nutrients are crucial for the development of brain cells, enhancement of brain functioning, and promotion of cognitive growth. Here are the essential foods that are abundant in these vital nutrients, acting as the building blocks for a thriving young mind.
Leafy vegetables
A treasure trove of iron, vitamin B, folate, vitamin K, and antioxidants, leafy greens like spinach and kale are instrumental in improving brain functioning. Their nutrient profile not only aids in brain cell growth but also in mood regulation.
Dairy delights
Milk and cheese offer a comprehensive range of brain-boosting nutrients, with the exception of DHA and iron. These dairy products are rich in healthy fats and vitamins essential for brain health.
Grain power
Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa are the brain's fuel. Their complex carbohydrates, fiber, and B-vitamins support cognitive function and provide a sustained energy release, keeping the brain well-nourished throughout the day.
Nuts and fruits
Walnuts and avocados are packed with DHA and other nutrients vital for brain health. Their omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and zinc contribute to cognitive development and maintenance.
Eggs
Eggs are a storehouse of proteins, choline, and vitamin B12. Choline, in particular, plays a significant role in memory and learning, while the antioxidants present protect brain cells from damage.
Omega-3 rich fish
Fatty fish like salmon, trout, and sardines are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA, which is a major structural component of the brain and essential for cognitive health.
Advertisement
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:40 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.