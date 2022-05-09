7 Beverages You Can Easily Prepare And Drink At Home To Beat The Heat This Summer

Amid the scorching heat in the summers, it is very important to keep yourself hydrated as the body tends to lose water due to excessive sweating.

With Summers comes the feeling of fatigue, sweating, and feeling lazy throughout the day. So, to beat the heat this season here are some refreshing beverages that you can easily prepare at home and enjoy with your near and dear ones.

Summer beverages that you can easily prepare at home

1. Buttermilk

Buttermilk, popularly known as chaas is a refreshing drink that is made from curd and is considered highly beneficial for digestion as it promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Buttermilk is made from curd, water, coriander leaves, and cumin powder.

2. Mango Lemonade Mocktail

Mango is one of the favourite fruits of people during the summer season. For this recipe, you will need a lemon, mango, powdered sugar, and ice. Now all you need to do is blend these ingredients well and your mango lemonade mocktail is ready to be served.

3. Jaljeera

Jaljeera is made from roasted cumin seeds or Jeera and water. To enhance the flavour, one can also add ginger, black pepper, mint, and dry mango powder to the drink. It is good for digestion and is also very tasty.

4. Aam Panna

Aam Panna is prepared with the king of fruits, mango. It is prepared using mango pulp and blended with cumin, jeera, and mint leaves. The drink is not just lip-smacking but it also energizes the body.

5. Watermelon and lime mocktail

This is one of the most famous summer mocktail recipes. To make it, you will need a watermelon, lemon, honey, and cold soda water. Just mix watermelon slices and lemon together in a mixer. After that, pour the mixture into a glass and add some honey and soda over it.

6. Lassi

Lassi is one of the favourite drinks of the Punjabi household that can be easily prepared using Yogurt and other ingredients depending on whether one wants to have simply salted lassi or flavoured lassi using mint, mango, banana, strawberry, etc.

7. Sol Kadi

The pink coloured drink is considered good for the stomach and is made from the extract of the kokum fruit, grown in the coastal belt of Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. The kokum fruit extract is mixed with coconut milk, green chillies, ginger, and salt and is garnished with coriander to enhance the taste of the drink.

Image: Unsplash