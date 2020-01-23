A List Of The Best Places To Try Mouth-watering Waffles In Hyderabad

Waffles are among the most delicious dessert recipes that one can hog on anytime. There are also consumed after breakfast. The best part is that it is very easy to prepare if you nail the proper technique to make. Listed below are some of the best restaurants and cafes to try waffles in Hyderabad.

Best places for waffles in Hyderabad

London Bubble Co.

Shop G-3/B, Opp. Diamond House, Road 10, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

This is one of the coolest waffle cafes in Hyderabad. The place is known for its mouth-watering desserts and funky ambience, which is painted in pink and white tints. The cafe serves various kinds of waffles like pocket, exotic, bubblegum waffles and more. Don't miss the Ferrero Rocher variants at this place.

WOFL

Road 3, Green Valley, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

WOFL is one of the best places to try waffles in Hyderabad. The decor is very pleasant for people of all ages and menus served here are pocket-friendly. A must-try dish at this place is the Nutella waffle. The best part is that they are served crispy and the Nutella doesn't make the waffles soggy. There are special waffles for kids as they come in mini sizes and are yummy.

The Belgian Waffle Co.

Vodafone Mayfair Building, 1-8-303/34/GB-5, SP Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

This cafe has many branches in Hyderabad and is one of the most favourite waffle joints in the city. They serve waffles of various flavours like cheesecake, chocolate, creamy, double chocolate and many more. These yummy desserts have classic flavours like honey and maple butter too. Don't forget to try the pizza waffles at this place.

