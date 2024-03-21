×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Adzuki And Kidney Beans: Nutritional Benefits Of The Japanese And Indian Staple

Both kidney beans and adzuki beans part of the everyday food in India and Japan and are known to be very nutritious.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Adzuki And Kidney Beans
Adzuki And Kidney Beans | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Rajma, a beloved staple in Indian cuisine, and Adzuki beans, a versatile ingredient in Japanese cuisine, share more than just their appearance. Kidney beans and adzuki beans, which means small in Japanese, are similar legumes, cooked in different ways. They are both a part of the everyday food in India and Japan and are known to be very nutritious.

Rajma in Indian cuisine

Rajma, also known as kidney beans, is a popular legume in Indian cuisine, particularly in the northern regions of the country. It is commonly used to prepare a hearty comfort dish known as Rajma-chawal, where the beans are simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. This classic dish is often served with steamed rice and enjoyed with the side of achaar.

Rajma is eaten widely in India | Image: Unsplash

Adzuki beans in Japanese cuisine

Adzuki beans, also known as red beans, are a staple in Japanese cuisine and are used in a variety of sweet and savoury dishes. In Japan, Adzuki beans are often cooked and sweetened to make a traditional dessert called "Zenzai" or "Oshiruko," where the beans are simmered in a sweet syrup and served with mochi or rice cakes. Adzuki beans are also used to make "Anko," a sweet red bean paste that is used as a filling in traditional Japanese confections such as "Dorayaki" and "Taiyaki."

Nutritional benefits

Both Rajma and Adzuki beans are nutrient-dense legumes that offer a wide range of health benefits. They are rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet. Consuming beans regularly has been linked to improved heart health, weight management, and blood sugar control. Additionally, beans are a sustainable source of protein and have a lower environmental footprint compared to animal-based proteins.

Both rajma and adzuki beans are healthy | Image: Unsplash

Some delicious rajma and adzuki dishes to try

Rajma masala - Heat oil in a pan and sauté onions, garlic, and ginger until golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes, spices (cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala), and cooked rajma. Simmer the mixture and then garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with rice.

Adzuki bean soup - Cook adzuki beans in water until tender, then drain and set aside. In a pot, combine cooked beans, dashi broth, diced vegetables (carrots, potatoes, onions), and soy sauce. Simmer the soup until the vegetables are cooked through, then serve hot with a sprinkle of green onions.

Rajma salad - Mix cooked Rajma with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Make the dressing with lemon juice, olive oil, and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a refreshing and healthy salad.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
