Updated January 14th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

All About Deepika Padukone’s Favourite Dish - Bhutanese Ema Datshi

Ema Datshi's bold and spicy flavours make it a distinctive dish that reflects the culinary culture of Bhutan. Deepika Padukone loves it too.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Deepika Padukone’s Favourite Dish - Bhutanese Ema Datshi?
What Is Deepika Padukone’s Favourite Dish - Bhutanese Ema Datshi? | Image:Instagram/Unsplash
  • 2 min read
A video of Deepika Padukone has gone viral where she is talking about a dish called ema datshi. She says its a delicious dish that combines the best of both worlds - hot chillies and creamy cheese. What is this unique dish? Let us know more about it along with a simple recipe of ema datshi if you wish to recreate it at home.

Ema Datshi, the national dish of Bhutan, is a flavorful and spicy delight that reflects the country's unique culinary traditions. The name "Ema Datshi" translates to "chilies and cheese" in Dzongkha, the language of Bhutan. This iconic dish is a staple in Bhutanese households and embodies the country's love for spicy food.

Apart from chilies and cheese, Ema Datshi may include additional ingredients like onions, garlic, tomatoes, and various spices. The combination of these elements creates a rich and savory stew that perfectly complements Bhutan's staple food, red rice.

Representative image of ema datshi | Unsplash

Simple ema datshi recipe

Ingredients

  • 10-12 fresh green chillies (adjust according to spice preference)
  • 200g Bhutanese cheese or a substitute like feta
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • Salt to taste
Cheese is the main ingredient of ema datshi | Image: Unsplash

Method

  • Rinse and slit the green chillies lengthwise. You can deseed them for a milder flavour or leave the seeds for extra heat.
  • In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sliced onions. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.
  • Add the slit green chillies to the pan and continue sauteing. Once the chillies are slightly cooked, add chopped tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes soften.
  • Crumble the cheese and add it to the pan. If you're using a substitute like feta or paneer, crumble or cube it accordingly. Stir well to let the cheese melt and blend with the other ingredients.
  • Allow the mixture to simmer on low heat until the cheese has fully melted and the flavours have melded together. Add salt to taste.
  • Once the Ema Datshi reaches a creamy consistency, it's ready to be served. Enjoy this spicy with rice or your tingmo.
Published January 14th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

