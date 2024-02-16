English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Almond Day 2024: Add Badaam To Your Diet And Skincare To Reap These Benefits

This almond day, know about the benefits of this snack - both as a healthy food and as a skincare essential.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Almond Day 2024
Almond Day 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Almonds are a nutritional powerhouse and are known to offer several benefits for both your diet and skincare routine. Packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fats, almonds are delicious and contribute equally to your wellness. On Almond Day 2024, learn about the benefits of adding almonds to your diet and skincare regimen.

Nutrition

Almonds are rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, protein, and fibre, making them a nutritious addition to any diet. A single serving of almonds provides a healthy dose of vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, and biotin, all of which play crucial roles in supporting various bodily functions, such as immunity, metabolism, and bone health.

File photo of almonds | Pexels

Heart health

Regular consumption of almonds has been linked to improved heart health, thanks to their high levels of monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and fibre. Almonds can help lower bad cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and support healthy blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and promoting overall heart health.

Weight loss aid

Despite their calorie density, almonds can actually aid in weight loss when consumed in moderation. The combination of protein, fibre, and healthy fats in almonds helps promote satiety, keeping you feeling full and satisfied for longer periods and reducing the likelihood of overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods.

Glowing skin

Almonds are great for your skin, thanks to their abundance of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Vitamin E, in particular, is known for its skin-nourishing properties, helping to moisturise, protect, and repair the skin barrier. Almonds also contain anti-inflammatory compounds that can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness and inflammation.

File photo of almonds | Pexels

Anti-aging properties

The antioxidants found in almonds, including vitamin E and polyphenols, help fight oxidative stress and free radical damage, which are major contributors to premature aging. Regular consumption of almonds and the use of almond oil in skincare can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots, giving you a youthful and radiant skin.

Thick and strong hair

Almonds are also beneficial for hair health, thanks to their high content of biotin, a B vitamin essential for strong, healthy hair. Biotin promotes hair growth, strengthens the hair shaft, and improves hair texture to give them a bouncy and shiny appearance.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

