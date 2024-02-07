Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Authentic Maharashtrian Thali: Here Are Dishes That You Can Add To Your Meal

A traditional Maharashtrian thali is a feast for the senses, showcasing a variety of dishes that will leave you craving for more.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Maharashtrian Thali
Maharashtrian Thali | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India is a diverse country, with cuisines from every part of the country adding to its culinary heritage. Delicious sweets from West Bengal or spicy chutneys from Rajasthan, Fragrant biryani from Andhra Pradesh, or comforting idli from Karnataka - every cuisine has its own specialty. Let us explore Maharashtrian cuisine today and find out what goes into an authentic Maharashtrian thali.

Puran poli

Commence the thali experience with a touch of sweetness offered by puran poli. This flatbread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling is a festive favorite and sets the tone for the delectable thali.

Poha

A very popular breakfast dish, poha can be the perfect fit in your thali if you wish to keep it light and enjoy a comforting, healthy dish before digging into indulgent stuff.

Bharli vangi

Bharli Vangi is a delicios dish featuring baby eggplants or brinjal stuffed with a spicy masala mixture. The blend of spices imparts a distinctive taste to this dish, making it a savory delight.

Misal pav

A Maharashtrian thali is incomplete without the iconic Misal Pav. This spicy curry made from sprouted lentils is garnished with farsan (crispy toppings) and served with pav (bread rolls).

Varan bhaat

Varan bhaat is a simple yet soul-satisfying combination featuring toor dal served with steamed rice. The tempering of mustard seeds, coconut and asafoetida enhances its flavours, making it a comfort food classic.

Kothimbir vadi

For a crispy snack on the thali, Kothimbir Vadi fits the bill. Made with chickpea flour or besan, rice flour, coriander and spices of your choice, this can be the perfect appetiser in your thali.

Pav bhaji

Originating from Mumbai, Pav Bhaji is a popular street food that has found its place in Maharashtrian thalis. A spicy mashed vegetable curry, pav bhaji is served with buttered pav, creating a delightful combination.

Sol kadhi

Sol kadhi, a refreshing drink, provides a perfect palate cleanser. Made with kokum, coconut milk, and subtle spices, it balances the spiciness of the main dishes.

Shrikhand

End the meal on a sweet note with Shrikhand. Shrikhand. This yoghurt based dairy dessert is creamy, indulgent and can be infused with seasonal flavours like mango or spices like cardamom.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World7 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement