India is a diverse country, with cuisines from every part of the country adding to its culinary heritage. Delicious sweets from West Bengal or spicy chutneys from Rajasthan, Fragrant biryani from Andhra Pradesh, or comforting idli from Karnataka - every cuisine has its own specialty. Let us explore Maharashtrian cuisine today and find out what goes into an authentic Maharashtrian thali.

Puran poli

Commence the thali experience with a touch of sweetness offered by puran poli. This flatbread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling is a festive favorite and sets the tone for the delectable thali.

Poha

A very popular breakfast dish, poha can be the perfect fit in your thali if you wish to keep it light and enjoy a comforting, healthy dish before digging into indulgent stuff.

Bharli vangi

Bharli Vangi is a delicios dish featuring baby eggplants or brinjal stuffed with a spicy masala mixture. The blend of spices imparts a distinctive taste to this dish, making it a savory delight.

Misal pav

A Maharashtrian thali is incomplete without the iconic Misal Pav. This spicy curry made from sprouted lentils is garnished with farsan (crispy toppings) and served with pav (bread rolls).

Varan bhaat

Varan bhaat is a simple yet soul-satisfying combination featuring toor dal served with steamed rice. The tempering of mustard seeds, coconut and asafoetida enhances its flavours, making it a comfort food classic.

Kothimbir vadi

For a crispy snack on the thali, Kothimbir Vadi fits the bill. Made with chickpea flour or besan, rice flour, coriander and spices of your choice, this can be the perfect appetiser in your thali.

Pav bhaji

Originating from Mumbai, Pav Bhaji is a popular street food that has found its place in Maharashtrian thalis. A spicy mashed vegetable curry, pav bhaji is served with buttered pav, creating a delightful combination.

Sol kadhi

Sol kadhi, a refreshing drink, provides a perfect palate cleanser. Made with kokum, coconut milk, and subtle spices, it balances the spiciness of the main dishes.

Shrikhand

End the meal on a sweet note with Shrikhand. Shrikhand. This yoghurt based dairy dessert is creamy, indulgent and can be infused with seasonal flavours like mango or spices like cardamom.