Avocado, often referred to as nature's butter, is not only delicious but also incredibly nutritious. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, superfood avocados offer a wide range of health benefits that make them a valuable addition to any diet. From improving heart health to promoting glowing skin, here's why you should include avocado in your meals, along with some mouthwatering dishes to try.

Health benefits of avocado

Avocados are loaded with monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health and can help lower bad cholesterol levels while increasing good cholesterol levels.

Avocados are a nutrient powerhouse, containing vitamins K, C, E, B5, B6, and folate, as well as potassium and magnesium. These nutrients are essential for overall health and well-being.

Despite their creamy texture, avocados are relatively low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, which helps promote feelings of fullness and helps achieve your fitness goals.

Avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that are important for eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

The combination of vitamins E and C in avocados helps promote healthy skin by protecting against oxidative damage and supporting collagen production.

The monounsaturated fats in avocados can help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, making them a valuable addition to a diabetic-friendly diet.

Avocados are rich in fibre, which supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

Delicious and healthy dishes to make with avocado

Avocado toast - Mash ripe avocado onto whole-grain toast and top with sliced tomatoes, a sprinkle of sea salt, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a simple, healthy, and satisfying breakfast or snack.

Guacamole - Mash avocados with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for a classic dip that pairs perfectly with tortilla chips or raw veggies.

Avocado salad - Toss together mixed greens, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and your choice of protein (such as grilled chicken, paneer, or tofu) for a refreshing and nutrient-rich salad.

Avocado smoothie - Blend ripe avocado with banana, spinach, almond milk, and a touch of honey for a creamy and nourishing smoothie that's perfect for breakfast or post-workout fuel.

Avocado sushi rolls - Roll sushi rice, avocado slices, cucumber, and your choice of protein (such as cooked shrimp, chicken, or tempeh) in nori sheets for homemade sushi rolls that are both delicious and healthy.

Avocado chocolate mousse - Blend ripe avocado with cocoa powder, honey or maple syrup, and a splash of coconut milk for a creamy and decadent chocolate mousse that's also dairy-free and packed with nutrients.