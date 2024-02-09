English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Avocado Is The Superfood You Need In Your Diet: Here Are Dishes You Can Make With It

Go ahead and indulge in the creamy goodness of nature’s butter avocado to experience the many joys of eating well.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cooking with superfood avocado
Cooking with superfood avocado | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Avocado, often referred to as nature's butter, is not only delicious but also incredibly nutritious. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, superfood avocados offer a wide range of health benefits that make them a valuable addition to any diet. From improving heart health to promoting glowing skin, here's why you should include avocado in your meals, along with some mouthwatering dishes to try.

Health benefits of avocado

  • Avocados are loaded with monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health and can help lower bad cholesterol levels while increasing good cholesterol levels.
  • Avocados are a nutrient powerhouse, containing vitamins K, C, E, B5, B6, and folate, as well as potassium and magnesium. These nutrients are essential for overall health and well-being.
  • Despite their creamy texture, avocados are relatively low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, which helps promote feelings of fullness and helps achieve your fitness goals.
  • Avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that are important for eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
  • The combination of vitamins E and C in avocados helps promote healthy skin by protecting against oxidative damage and supporting collagen production.
  • The monounsaturated fats in avocados can help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, making them a valuable addition to a diabetic-friendly diet.
  • Avocados are rich in fibre, which supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.

Delicious and healthy dishes to make with avocado

Avocado toast - Mash ripe avocado onto whole-grain toast and top with sliced tomatoes, a sprinkle of sea salt, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a simple, healthy, and satisfying breakfast or snack.

Guacamole - Mash avocados with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for a classic dip that pairs perfectly with tortilla chips or raw veggies.

Advertisement

Avocado salad - Toss together mixed greens, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and your choice of protein (such as grilled chicken, paneer, or tofu) for a refreshing and nutrient-rich salad.

Avocado smoothie - Blend ripe avocado with banana, spinach, almond milk, and a touch of honey for a creamy and nourishing smoothie that's perfect for breakfast or post-workout fuel.

Advertisement

Avocado sushi rolls - Roll sushi rice, avocado slices, cucumber, and your choice of protein (such as cooked shrimp, chicken, or tempeh) in nori sheets for homemade sushi rolls that are both delicious and healthy.

Avocado chocolate mousse - Blend ripe avocado with cocoa powder, honey or maple syrup, and a splash of coconut milk for a creamy and decadent chocolate mousse that's also dairy-free and packed with nutrients.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

36 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

39 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  2. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement