Avocados: Two Highly Nutritious Dishes That Are A Must Try

Avocados are loaded with healthy monounsaturated fat, antioxidants, and nutrients. They also supply fibre and potassium to the body. There are several different ways to include the fruit in your diet, for instance in the form of avocado salads or avocado pizza. Here, we bring to you two avocado dishes that are not only delicious but also easy to make-

Avocado Pumpkin Spice Cake

Ingredients

1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup almond flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. fine sea salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup pumpkin, pureed

1/2 cup ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and pureed

2 large eggs

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. ground allspice

1/3 cup 2% milk

Dust of confectioner’s sugar

Read: Christmas Delicacy: Here Are 2 Best Christmas Pie Recipes To Try This Year

Directions

Heat the oven to 350 ° F with a rack.

Butter and flour a 10-cup bundt pan, making sure to get into all of the pan's cracks to avoid sticking.

Whisk the flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Combine sugar, pumpkin puree, avocado, eggs, and spices in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or in a bowl with a hand mixer, mixing on medium-high for 2 minutes. Add in the milk and stir.

Fold until well combined

To release any large air bubbles, spoon the batter into the prepared pan and tap the counter a few times.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean

Cool the cake on a rack for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn the cake onto the rack to cool down completely.

Just before serving, dust with the sugar of the confectioner.

Read: Easy Hummus Recipe To Soothe Your Taste Buds And Satisfy Your Cravings

Mini Avocado Pizzas

Ingredients

1 pound homemade or store-bought pizza dough, at room temperature

1 1/2 ripe fresh Hass avocados, halved, pitted, peeled

1 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh spinach leaves, rinsed

1 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, rinsed

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup red bell pepper (or cherry tomatoes), rinsed, stems removed and diced

Read: Wine Cake Recipe | Here Is How You Can Make This Delicious Christmas Delicacy

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Let the pizza dough stay for at least 2 hours at room temperature.

Sprinkle on a clean surface with flour. Separate dough into three pieces to make stretching and rolling easier. Stretch the dough up to 1⁄4 inch thick circle with your hands. Use a rolling pin if necessary to stretch the corners gently. Sprinkle some flour on top of the dough and add oil or cooking spray to the edges of the cookie cutter. This helps to keep the cutter moist by having a small bowl on the side with oil. For the remaining dough, fold and roll until a ball is formed again. Let it sit down again and stretch.

Cut dough into shapes with a cookie cutter and transfer it to an unfrozen baking pan or lay on top of parchment paper. Cut dough into small triangles with a sharp knife if you don't have cookie cutters.

Bake mini pizzas for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove mini pizzas from the oven and allow them to cool.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, put spinach and basil and pulse a few times at a time until the herbs are chopped roughly.

Add 1 1⁄2 avocado, parmesan cheese, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt. Pulse a couple of times until mixed in a coarse but not smooth mixture.

It's time for pizza appetizers to be decorated. Spread the spoon and avocado sauce, put the red bell pepper (or cherry tomatoes) on top of the tree, and it's ready to serve. Your delicious avocadi dish is raedy

Read: Recipe Alert: Satisfy Your Taste Buds With These Khichdi Variants