Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Awadhi Cuisine Delicacies To Satiate Your Cravings

The taste of Nawabs is a culinary statement in itself, try out some these Awadhi delicacies when in Lucknow

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Awadhi cuisine
Awadhi cuisine | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Awadhi food took birth after the formation of Awadh by Nawab Saadat Ali Khan Burhan Ul-Mulk in AD 1722. Presently, for an authentic indulgence in royalty -inspired cuisine, foodies are known to frequently visit Lucknow, where they can relish the delicate flavours with a hint of Persian influence present in delicacies like Awadhi Chicken Dum Biryani. Here are some of these filling, and delish delicacies for one to feast on. 

Galouti Kebab

Considered the crown jewel of Awadhi cuisine, Galouti Kebab, is a melt-with-ease delicacy that was originally crafted for a Nawab in Lucknow. Made with finely minced meat, a blend of over 20 spices, and papaya, these kebabs are gently fried till they turn golden. The Nawab, who had lost his teeth, wanted to enjoy meat without the need to chew, leading to the creation of this tender non-vegetarian masterpiece.

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative image)

Lucknowi Biryani

A lighter counterpart to its more famous Hyderabadi cousin, Lucknowi Biryani is known for its subtle yet aromatic flavours. Prepared utilising the Dum Pukht technique, where the ingredients are slow-cooked in their own juices, this biryani features rice high on saffron, rose water, and cardamom, layered with marinated meat, allowing diners to experience a harmonious mix of flavours.

Nihari 

Traditionally eaten as a breakfast dish, Nihari is a slow-cooked stew that's rich in flavours, spicy, and deeply nourishing. Made with tender pieces of meat simmered overnight in a pot, this dish is flavoured with a myriad of spices and served with freshly baked Naans or Kulchas, making it a hearty start to the day.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Sheermal

This saffron-flavoured bread offers a mildly sweet taste, and is considered a great accompaniment to main course meals. In the course of preparation, it's leavened with yeast, and baked in a tandoor or oven. It also helps in satiating your need for sweets given its core ingredients are milk, saffron, and sugar, which is further mixed with dry fruits.

Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda is a binge-worthy dessert that's akin to a royal treat. Fried bread slices soaked in saffron and cardamom-infused milk, garnished with nuts, and sprinkled over with rose water, makes for a befitting closure to your Awadhi feast.


 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

