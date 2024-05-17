Advertisement

Pregnancy heralds' significant hormonal changes, necessitating careful dietary choices. Expectant mothers must steer clear of foods potentially harbouring harmful bacteria or parasites, safeguarding maternal and fetal health. Ayurveda, advocating a balanced diet rich in nutrients, advises against consuming eggplants during this pivotal period. While modern science may not fully endorse this stance, Ayurveda underscores potential reasons supporting its counsel.

In Ayurveda, pregnancy is considered a delicate phase where the mother's health significantly impacts the well-being of both the mother and the child. According to Ayurvedic principles, each food item possesses specific properties that can affect the balance of doshas, or bodily energies, particularly during pregnancy. Eggplants, classified as belonging to the nightshade family, are believed to have certain qualities that may not be conducive to a healthy pregnancy.

Why to avoid eggplant during pregnancy?

Eggplants, part of the nightshade family, purportedly harbor qualities conflicting with a healthy pregnancy.

Central to Ayurvedic concerns regarding eggplants is their alleged tendency to exacerbate Vata and Pitta doshas, crucial for physiological functions. Imbalances in these doshas, attributed to dietary and lifestyle factors, could disrupt digestion, metabolism, and overall well-being, particularly undesirable during pregnancy.

Additionally, eggplants contain trace amounts of solanine and nicotine, compounds Ayurveda suggests could be detrimental during pregnancy. Solanine, a natural pesticide present in nightshade vegetables, including eggplants, tomatoes, and potatoes, is associated with digestive issues and potential toxicity in large quantities. Similarly, nicotine, albeit in minimal doses, raises concerns regarding fetal development and potential risks to the unborn child.

