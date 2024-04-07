Advertisement

Baisakhi marks the harvest season and the Sikh New Year. Alongside colourful processions, traditional dances, and lively music, Baisakhi is also celebrated with a delectable spread of mouthwatering dishes that showcase the rich culinary heritage of Punjab. From hearty main courses to indulgent desserts, here are some traditional Baisakhi dishes that are sure to please your taste buds.

Sarson ka saag with makke ki roti

A traditional Punjabi dish, sarson ka saag is a creamy curry made from mustard greens, spinach, and other leafy vegetables, simmered with spices. It is typically served with makke ki roti, a flatbread made from maize flour, which complements the earthy flavours of the saag perfectly. This hearty and wholesome combination is a staple dish during the Baisakhi festivities, symbolising the abundance of the harvest season.

Mango lassi

Cool off and refresh your palate with a tall glass of mango lassi, a creamy and indulgent curd-based drink infused with the sweetness of ripe mangoes. Blended with curd, mango pulp, sugar, and a hint of cardamom, mango lassi is a popular beverage served during Baisakhi celebrations, offering a delightful balance of tangy and sweet flavours that are sure to cool you down on a warm spring day.

Mango lassi | Image: Unsplash

Kadhi

Kadhi is a savory yogurt-based curry that is popular across North India, especially in Punjab. Made with besan (gram flour), yogurt, and a variety of spices, kadhi is simmered to perfection until it reaches a thick and creamy consistency. It is often garnished with fried pakoras (gram flour fritters) or tempered with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and dried red chilies. Kadhi is a comforting and flavorful dish that pairs well with steamed rice or roti.

Pinni

No Baisakhi feast is complete without pinni, a traditional Punjabi sweet made from roasted flour, ghee, jaggery, and assorted nuts. Pinni is rolled into small balls and garnished with almonds, pistachios, and edible silver foil before serving. This wholesome and energy-rich sweet is often enjoyed as a treat during festive occasions and is believed to provide warmth and nourishment during the cool spring evenings of Baisakhi.

Pinni | Image: Unsplash

Phirni

Indulge your sweet tooth with phirni, a creamy rice pudding flavored with cardamom, saffron, and rose water. Made by simmering ground rice in milk until it thickens, phirni is traditionally served in small earthenware pots and garnished with chopped nuts and dried fruits. Its rich and velvety texture, combined with the fragrant aroma of saffron and rose water, makes phirni a delightful dessert to enjoy during Baisakhi celebrations.