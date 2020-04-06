Baking At Home? Here Are Some Baking Hacks That Will Save Your Time

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people are cooking at home and exploring their culinary skills. People who are not professional cooks are also experimenting and learning new ways of baking and cooking. For those who are new to baking here are some ways by which you can save your time while baking at home.

Tips to save time while you are baking at home

While you start baking you need to go through your recipe once. This is important for you because you need to make sure you are following the right step-by-step procedure. You may also refer to a book or a video but the suggestion is to go through the whole recipe and the process once and then start your preparation.

Prepare your ingredients. If your recipe requires some pre-preparation things like bringing the milk to the room temperature or melting the butter then these things need to be done before you get started with your preparation. After you read the instructions, make sure you have the pre-preparation ingredients in place.

Preheating the oven. It is a very important step when you are baking. The oven that is not fully heated does not bake the food evenly. That is why it is important for you to spare 10 to 15 minutes of your time and preheat your oven before your dish goes into the oven.

Make use of a parchment paper. Using a parchment paper is an alternative to greasing your pan with oil. Using the parchment paper not only makes baking easier but it also saves you from the extra time and effort that is required for the cleanup.

Make sure you are weighing your ingredients. While your baking, the ingredients that go in are required to have a high level of accuracy to ensure that the ingredients get combined properly. Instead of relying on cups and spoons, you can weigh your ingredients properly.

