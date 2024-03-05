Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Baking Recipes To Satiate Your Sweet Tooth Cravings

Tired of ordering dessert online? try makes theses savoury treats from the comfort of your home.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Baking for the soul
Baking for the soul | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the cozy confines of our kitchens, the quest for satiating that sweet tooth without stepping out can lead to delightful discoveries. Baking at home offers not just a therapeutic escape but also the joy of crafting something truly delectable. From the classic chocolate chip cookies to the extensive layered cakes, the options are endless for sweet-lovers to indulge their cravings as they adorn a home-baker's hat.

Image Credit: Unsplash 

Choco chip Cookies with a twist 

For starters, nothing beats the simplicity and charm of freshly baked cookies. Chocolate chip cookies, with their gooey centers and crisp edges, remain an evergreen favourite. The secret to elevating these treats lies in the quality of chocolate used and a hint of sea salt sprinkled on top before baking. For those seeking a twist, oatmeal raisin cookies or snicker doodles, with their luscious texture and cinnamon-sugar coating, provide a comforting alternative.

File photo of choco cookies | Image Credit: Unsplash 

Fudgy Brownies

For a slightly more ambitious project, brownies present a delightful challenge. The key to achieving that perfect fudgy interior with a crackly top is all in the timing. Overbaking is the foe of the fudgy brownie enthusiast, so keeping a vigilant eye on the oven is crucial. Incorporating chunks of chocolate or swirls of caramel can add depth and richness to this classic dessert.

Image credit: Unsplash

Lemon Drizzle cake

For those with a penchant for fruity flavors, a lemon drizzle cake or a batch of blueberry muffins could be the answer. The zesty punch of lemon paired with the sweetness of the glaze makes this option a refreshing treat to relish, Meanwhile, blueberry muffins, with their tender crumb and bursts of juicy berries, make for a perfect breakfast or tea-time snack.

Image credit: Unsplash

Cheesecake paradise 

For an elegant dessert that impresses, a homemade cheesecake might just be the pièce de résistance. Whether opting for a classic New York-style cheesecake or experimenting with flavors like raspberry or chocolate, the creamy texture and crumbly base are bound to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo