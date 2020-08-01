Bakrid 2020: A 3-course Menu That Will Help You Prepare Mouth-watering Dawat

India is gearing up to celebrate Bakrid (or Bakra Eid) on August 1, 2020. This festival is one of the two major Eid celebrations for the Muslims (the first being Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid). Bakrid is marked to honour Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to prove his devotion to God. Muslim families, on this day, sacrifice a goat (bakra) and divide the meat into three pieces-one for the family, one for a friend, and the third for poor and needy people.

Reportedly, this festival is all about sharing food and joy. A grand Dawat, therefore, plays a key role at the celebration. A quintessential Eid feast involves a series of dishes such as mutton, biryani, phirni, seviyan and more. Here's a look at the Bakrid menu (with recipes), which might help you prepare a mouth-watering Dawat.

Starters

Peshawari Chapli Kebab

A delectable kebab plate will set the tone for a sumptuous meal. So here's a look at this juicy kebab recipe, made with minced mutton and a host of spices that can be the perfect snack to start a feast. Here is how to make the dish.

Prepare a mince using 1 kg of mutton (with fat), salt and pepper. Then mix together 80 g of chopped onions, 80 g of tomatoes, 10 g of coriander seeds and minced meat. Add salt and pepper to taste. Make kebab pies with a mixture of meat and keep them aside.

Heat a fry-pan / grill and add the oil and place the kebab patties in the pan/grill. Cook both sides for 2 minutes until brown. Add the sliced tomatoes to the second side of the patty while frying. It gives the kebabs a tinge of sourness. Serve with a rata or a naan.

For the main course

Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Biryani derives from the word "biryan" and has its origins in Persia, the dish is believed to have originated in India during the Mughal period and has dominated our hearts so far. Here’s taking a look at how to make Awadhi Mutton Biryani.

Prepare garam masala

Dry roast all the spices (1 Cinnamon stick, 8-10 Cloves, 2-3 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp fennel seeds, 2-3 tsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp peppercorns, 2 Star anise, 2-3 Mace, 2-3 Brown cardamom, 3-4 Green cardamom) Once they are roasted, transfer them to a masala grinder and grind them finely.

Prepare mutton marination:

Add 2-3 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 1 tsp turmeric and 1 tsp chilli powder to half kg mutton. Add the cashew nut paste, a pinch of garam masala, 4-5 curd and whisk. Cover the lid and put it in the refrigerator for an hour.

Final Preparation

Let the meat come to room temperature. Season with salt on the meat. Grease a vessel with a bit of ghee and oil. Transfer the marinated meat to the vessel from the bowl. Now stir and cook the meat for a couple of minutes. Cover the lid and simmer for another half an hour.

Now layer the mutton with the rice cooked and pour a little saffron-induced milk over it. Add a little salt, garam masala, onion and ghee. Cover your hand with your lid and weigh it down with something heavy. Keep your flame low. Cook for half an hour or so. Serve it hot.

Dessert

Seviyan Kheer

With a festive atmosphere around, there's no better way to celebrate it by indulgent in mouth-watering delicacies like Seviyan. Here’s taking a look at how to make Seviyan Kheer

Crush 70 g of vermicelli. Cut the almonds in thick slices. Soak the sultan / kismis in hot water and set aside. Heat the ghee and fry the almonds. Drain and hold aside. Fry 2 gms of cloves and 5 gms of green cardamom lightly and add the vermicelli. Allow it to brown lightly. Add 400 ml of milk and bring to a boil. Simmer on a slow fire until the milk thickens. Add 50 g of sugar and sultanas. Remove it from the fire. Allow to cool completely and garnish with roasted almonds.

