Barbie Fever Grips Food Industry Ahead Of Margot Robbie-led Film's Release

The release of Barbie, one of the biggest films of the year, is around the corner. And, the craze surrounding the character has reached new heights. There is a renewed interest in the colour pink. Now, in the latest development, Barbie mania has hit the food industry.

3 things you need to know

Barbie is all set to hit the silver screen on 21st July 2023.

Margot Robbie plays the titular role in Barbie.

Ryan Gosling said he was inspired by his children to accept the role of Ken.

Indulge in the BK Barbie combo: A pink extravaganza

Burger King Brazil has unveiled its very own BK Barbie Combo. This meal features a mouthwatering cheeseburger, topped with crispy bacon bits and adorned with a vibrant pink sauce. It has a distinct 'smoky' flavour. As if that wasn't enough to satisfy fans, customers will also receive a pink vanilla milkshake with a delightful twist of strawberry Nesquik powder. And to complete the pink extravaganza, Burger King has creatively added a pink frosted donut on top of the milkshake.

(Burger King Brazil introudced their own BK Burger Combo | Image: Burger King BR/Instagram)

Grill'd joins the Barbie mania: introduced the Dreamburger Bundle

Not to be outdone, the food chain Grill’d has also hopped on the Barbie bandwagon by introducing its own Barbie Dreamburger Bundle. The star of the show is a pink-hued burger bun, accompanied by a luscious pink sauce, both neatly packaged in an eye-catching pink box. The bundle also includes a pink-canned soda, further adding to the Barbie-themed experience.

would you try the barbie burgerpic.twitter.com/psJm49aTqH — Ali (@Bosta17_) July 17, 2023

The Barbie-themed meals are part of the grand celebration leading up to the release of the Barbie movie, which is based on the beloved dolls. The film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, is set to hit theatres at the end of this week. The production of the movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, was so lavish in its use of bright pink paint that it reportedly exhausted an entire company's global supply.