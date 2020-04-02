Basic Indian Curries Which You Can Prepare In Less Than 20 Minutes Amid Lockdown

Curry is a variety of dishes originating in the Indian and the Japanese subcontinent, which mostly uses a complex combination of spices or herbs. It usually includes ground turmeric, cumin, coriander, ginger, and fresh or dried chillies. Generally prepared in a sauce, India accounts for a wide range of curries. Here are a few types of Indian curries you can prepare in 20 minutes during the lockdown while practicing social distancing.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry typically consists of chicken stewed in an onion- and tomato-based sauce, which is mostly flavoured with ginger, garlic, tomato puree, chilli peppers and a variety of spices. The dish also includes whole chillies and oregano to add an unusual flavour to it

Packed with flavour, this lighter slimming-friendly, slow-cooked, spicy Chicken Rogan Josh really hits the spot. Just the thing when you’re trying to eat lighter!https://t.co/Djs7HYpgOl#chickencurry #roganjosh #healthiercurry #slowcooked — Kitchen Sanctuary (@KitchenSanc2ary) April 2, 2020

Jalfrezi Curry

Jalfrezi is a curry dish, which reportedly originates in the states of West Bengal and is popular throughout the country. The dish mainly consists of the main ingredient such as meat, fish, paneer or vegetables, stir-fried and is complimented well with a thick spicy sauce that includes green chilli peppers.

This curry is known for its flavoursome combination of red capsicum and tomatoes.



You can find our Jalfrezi simmer sauce exclusively at @woolworths #passagefoods #jalfrezicurry pic.twitter.com/HNj7TcZCXu — Passage Foods (@passagefoods) April 7, 2019

Vindaloo

Vindaloo is an Indian curry dish, which is mostly consumed in the region of Goa and is famous all along the sea-coast of India. Vindaloo curry, even today, is made in the British Indian form as a staple of curry house and Indian restaurants. The dish is often regarded as a fiery and spicy dish.

Dhansak

Dhansak is a popular Indian dish, which is mostly consumed among the Parsi Zoroastrian community. The much-loved dish combines the elements of Persian and Gujarati cuisine. Dhansak is mostly prepared by cooking mutton or goat meat with a mixture of lentils and vegetables.

What's your go-to curry? Rustle up our aubergine #dhansak for a #vegan feast tonight.



Try the recipe here https://t.co/G5oLIwD6MK pic.twitter.com/aBOoqTtNHc — olive magazine (@olivemagazine) January 29, 2020

