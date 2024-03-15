Beat The Summer Heat With These Food Items

Advertisement

With summer temperatures soaring to new heights, finding ways to stay cool becomes a top priority. Beyond seeking shade and staying hydrated, incorporating certain foods into your diet can play a significant role in regulating your body temperature. Here’s a guide to seven foods that are not only delicious but also effective in providing relief from the scorching heat.

Watermelon

Boasting a water content of approximately 90 per cent, watermelon is the quintessential summer fruit. Its rich antioxidant content not only hydrates but also cools the body, making it a must-have during hot weather.

Onions

This vegetable has a surprising cooling effect on the body and offers protection against sunstrokes. Additionally, they are recognised as a superfood that guards against various summer-related ailments.

Curd

As a high-protein dairy product, curd is an easy addition to one's summer diet. Unlike meats and poultry that may raise body temperature, curd provides protein alongside a cooling effect.

Image credit: Unsplash

Mint Leaves

Mint leaves are as cooling as they are refreshing. It can be added into fruit juices, lemonades, ice teas, and other beverages that can enhance flavour and reduce your body heat.

Aloe Vera

Known for its high water content, Aloe Vera had significant cooling benefits when consumed regularly. It also boasts anti-inflammatory properties and can soothe the skin when applied topically.

Image credit: Unsplash

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits, including oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruits, are excellent sources of hydration and vitamin C. They serve as natural protectants against the heat, keeping you refreshed and energised.

Cucumbers

This widely-cultivated creeping wine plant, contains high water content and fibre, is ideal for staying hydrated and preventing constipation, a common issue in hot weather.

Corn

Corn, a carbohydrate heavy food is also rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, however, it is low in protein and fat content, making it a great summertime side dish or snack. Lutein and zeaxanthin, two carotenoids that may shield against cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, are abundant in corn.

