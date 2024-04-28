Advertisement

In the quest for natural remedies to ease menstrual discomfort, an age-old solution might be making a comeback. Beetroot juice, along with carrots and a hint of ginger, is being recommended by health experts for its numerous benefits, particularly during that time of the month.

This drink has-been promoted on social media platforms as well taken, in which people the virtues of this vibrant concoction. Labelled as the “Juice for Menstruation,” this recipe promises not just relief from cramps but also an energy boost during the menstrual cycle—a period often marked by fatigue and iron deficiency.

Advertisement

Menstruation leads to blood loss and potentially lower iron levels, which can progress to anaemia. To counter this, a mix of raw beetroot and carrots, enhanced with ginger and a splash of lemon juice. Here's how you can prepare it.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Beetroot Juice Recipe

Start by washing 2-3 raw beetroots and 2 carrots under running water.

Peel and slice these along with an inch of ginger into long pieces.

Advertisement

Blend these ingredients together and add the juice of half a lemon.

Stir well and serve chilled for an immediate sip of energy.

Advertisement

The benefits of this juice extend beyond simple hydration. Beetroot is rich in iron, essential for the production of hemoglobin which transports oxygen throughout the body. It also contains betaine, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can soothe menstrual cramps and act as a mild pain reliever.

Furthermore, carrots, packed with beta-carotene and vitamin A, not only protect cells but also regulate blood flow during menstruation. However, moderation is key; Sethi advises limiting carrot juice intake to about half a glass daily to avoid excessive vitamin A.

Advertisement

This natural blend could be the answer many women are seeking, not just for pain relief but for a healthier menstrual cycle overall.

