×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Beginner-friendly Desserts That Require Minimum Ingredients And Expertise

Here are five beginner-friendly dessert options, including classics that you would never guess are so easy to make.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Oats cookies are easy to make
Oats cookies are easy to make | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If you're new to baking and looking for simple and delicious dessert recipes to try at home, you're in luck! With just a few basic ingredients and minimal fuss, you can whip up a variety of sweet treats that are sure to impress your taste buds. Here are five beginner-friendly dessert options, including classics that you would never guess are so easy to make.

Fruit chaat

Fruit chaat is a refreshing and healthy dessert option that requires minimal effort to prepare. Simply chop up your favourite fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, and grapes, and toss them together with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a burst of flavour. Fruit chaat is versatile and can be customised with your favourite fruits and spices for a personalised touch.

Fruit chaat | Image: Unsplash

Kheer

Kheer, also known as Indian rice pudding, is a creamy and comforting dessert that's perfect for beginners. Made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nuts, kheer is a staple in Indian cuisine. Simply simmer the ingredients until the rice is cooked and the mixture thickens, then garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm or chilled for a delightful dessert experience.

Sooji halwa

Sooji halwa, also known as semolina pudding, is a popular Indian dessert that's incredibly easy to make. Toast semolina in ghee until golden brown, then simmer it with water, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom until thick and creamy. Sooji halwa is often garnished with nuts such as almonds and cashews for added texture and flavour, making it a delightful dessert option for any occasion.

No-bake chocolate bars

For a quick and indulgent dessert option, try making no-bake chocolate bars. Mix together melted chocolate, crushed biscuits or graham crackers, and your favourite nuts or dried fruits, then press the mixture into a pan and refrigerate until set. Once chilled, cut the mixture into bars or squares for a deliciously decadent treat that's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth on the go.

No-bake chocolate bars | Image: Unsplash

Oats cookies

For a healthier dessert option, try baking oats cookies at home. Combine oats, flour, sugar, and butter in a bowl, then shape the mixture into cookies and bake until golden brown. You can customise your oats cookies by adding chocolate chips, raisins, or nuts for extra flavour and texture. These homemade cookies are perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings without the guilt.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

4 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

10 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

15 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

15 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

16 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

17 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

18 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

19 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

19 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

19 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

19 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

19 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

27 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

29 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

31 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

34 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo