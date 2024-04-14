Advertisement

If you're new to baking and looking for simple and delicious dessert recipes to try at home, you're in luck! With just a few basic ingredients and minimal fuss, you can whip up a variety of sweet treats that are sure to impress your taste buds. Here are five beginner-friendly dessert options, including classics that you would never guess are so easy to make.

Fruit chaat

Fruit chaat is a refreshing and healthy dessert option that requires minimal effort to prepare. Simply chop up your favourite fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, and grapes, and toss them together with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a burst of flavour. Fruit chaat is versatile and can be customised with your favourite fruits and spices for a personalised touch.

Fruit chaat | Image: Unsplash

Kheer

Kheer, also known as Indian rice pudding, is a creamy and comforting dessert that's perfect for beginners. Made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nuts, kheer is a staple in Indian cuisine. Simply simmer the ingredients until the rice is cooked and the mixture thickens, then garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm or chilled for a delightful dessert experience.

Sooji halwa

Sooji halwa, also known as semolina pudding, is a popular Indian dessert that's incredibly easy to make. Toast semolina in ghee until golden brown, then simmer it with water, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom until thick and creamy. Sooji halwa is often garnished with nuts such as almonds and cashews for added texture and flavour, making it a delightful dessert option for any occasion.

No-bake chocolate bars

For a quick and indulgent dessert option, try making no-bake chocolate bars. Mix together melted chocolate, crushed biscuits or graham crackers, and your favourite nuts or dried fruits, then press the mixture into a pan and refrigerate until set. Once chilled, cut the mixture into bars or squares for a deliciously decadent treat that's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth on the go.

No-bake chocolate bars | Image: Unsplash

Oats cookies

For a healthier dessert option, try baking oats cookies at home. Combine oats, flour, sugar, and butter in a bowl, then shape the mixture into cookies and bake until golden brown. You can customise your oats cookies by adding chocolate chips, raisins, or nuts for extra flavour and texture. These homemade cookies are perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings without the guilt.