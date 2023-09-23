Benefits Of Brown Rice: Weight Management To Reduced Risk Of Diabetes

In the world of grains, brown rice stands out as a nutritional powerhouse. Unlike its white counterpart, brown rice retains its outer layers—the bran and germ— which are packed with essential vitamins and minerals. These layers, stripped away during the production of white rice, are what make brown rice a healthier choice. Explore the remarkable health benefits of brown rice with reference to Web MD reports.

Brown rice is packed with essential vitamins and minerals.

It lowers diabetes risk and promotes heart health.

The bran and germ: Key to nutrient density

The bran and germ layers of brown rice are treasure troves of nutrients. These layers contain most of the vitamins and minerals found in the grain. When processed into white rice, these valuable components are discarded, leaving a less nutritious product behind.

(Brown rice plays a crucial role in maintaining heart health | Image: Shutterstock)

Reduced risk of diabetes

One of the standout benefits of brown rice is its low glycemic index (GI), which means it doesn't cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. Research reveals that incorporating three daily servings of whole grains like brown rice can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 32%. In contrast, high consumption of white rice increases the risk of diabetes by approximately 17%. Replacing white rice with brown rice can decrease the risk of diabetes by 16%.

Improved heart health

Brown rice plays a crucial role in maintaining heart health. It is a rich source of dietary fibre, which reduces the risk of heart disease-related mortality. Additionally, brown rice contains high levels of magnesium, which offers protection against heart disease and stroke. Studies indicate that a diet rich in whole grains like brown rice can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 22% and the risk of stroke by as much as 12%.

Weight management

With obesity on the rise, finding effective weight management strategies is crucial. Brown rice can be a valuable addition to the diet for those looking to shed pounds. It boasts higher dietary fibre content than white rice, promoting longer-lasting feelings of fullness while consuming fewer calories. Substituting brown rice with white rice can lead to reduced calorie intake without an increase in hunger.

Nutritional facts

A half-cup serving of long-grain brown rice contains approximately 108 calories, 3 grams of protein, 1 gram of fat, 22 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fibre and no sugar. Furthermore, brown rice provides essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B1 (thiamine) and vitamin B6 (pyridoxine).

Portion control

It's important to note that a single serving of brown rice is only half a cup of cooked rice, which expands to a full cup when cooked from dry rice. Dining out may yield even larger portions, so it's essential to stick to that half-cup serving size to reap the health benefits without overindulging.

Incorporating brown rice into your diet is a delicious and nutritious choice that can significantly enhance your overall well-being. So, why wait? Make the switch to brown rice and savour the health advantages it brings to your plate.