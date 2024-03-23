Advertisement

Breakfast is universally acknowledged as the pivotal meal of the entire day and now there's an increasing emphasis on integrating fibre-rich grains. These grains are not just abundant sources of energy but also encapsulate a variety of essential nutrients pertinent for a day-to-day healthy lifestyle. Among these, Ragi, or finger millet, a staple in Southern India, is gaining popularity for its impressive nutritional profile. This tiny, yet mighty grain, is recognised for its highfibre, protein, and nutrient content, marking its resurgence in the diet of the health-conscious populace.

Nutritional virtues of ragi

Ragi's transition to a cornerstone of health food is attributed to its rich composition of vitamins C, E, B-complex, iron, calcium, and antioxidants, rendering it a favoured choice among nutritionists. This gluten-free wonder grain's health benefits have propelled initiatives by state governments to augment the cultivation and promotion of coarse grains like ragi and bajra. Efforts are underway to enhance production in states like Karnataka and Odisha and incorporate these grains into school meal programs to bolster the physical and cognitive health of students.

A fortification for bones

The significant calcium content in ragi places it at the forefront of natural options for strengthening bones, combating osteoporosis, and supporting muscular functionality. Its capacity to bolster skeletal health alongside its anti-diabetic, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties underscores its nutritional superiority.

Image credit: Unsplash

Combatting iron deficiency

Ragi emerges as a robust contender in addressing global concerns of iron deficiency, particularly prevalent among women and the younger demographic. Incorporation of ragi-based foods has been shown to positively influence haemoglobin levels, enhancing overall health.

Image credit: Unsplash

Facilitating weight management

Ragi's high dietary fibre content promotes a sensation of fullness, aiding in weight management and controlling diabetes. Its complex carbohydrates, characterised by a low glycemic index, play a pivotal role in calorie management, making ragi a quintessential grain for those aiming for a healthier lifestyle.