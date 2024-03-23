×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Benefits Of Consuming Ragi As A Morning Meal: Combats Iron Deficiency To Fostering Strong Bones

Having fibre rich foods such as ragi or finger millets can aid you in strengthening your bones, and support your haemoglobin growth.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ragi food
Ragi food | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Breakfast is universally acknowledged as the pivotal meal of the entire day and now there's an increasing emphasis on integrating fibre-rich grains. These grains are not just abundant sources of energy but also encapsulate a variety of essential nutrients pertinent for a day-to-day healthy lifestyle. Among these, Ragi, or finger millet, a staple in Southern India, is gaining popularity for its impressive nutritional profile. This tiny, yet mighty grain, is recognised for its highfibre, protein, and nutrient content, marking its resurgence in the diet of the health-conscious populace.

Nutritional virtues of ragi 

Ragi's transition to a cornerstone of health food is attributed to its rich composition of vitamins C, E, B-complex, iron, calcium, and antioxidants, rendering it a favoured choice among nutritionists. This gluten-free wonder grain's health benefits have propelled initiatives by state governments to augment the cultivation and promotion of coarse grains like ragi and bajra. Efforts are underway to enhance production in states like Karnataka and Odisha and incorporate these grains into school meal programs to bolster the physical and cognitive health of students.

A fortification for bones

The significant calcium content in ragi places it at the forefront of natural options for strengthening bones, combating osteoporosis, and supporting muscular functionality. Its capacity to bolster skeletal health alongside its anti-diabetic, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties underscores its nutritional superiority.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Combatting iron deficiency

Ragi emerges as a robust contender in addressing global concerns of iron deficiency, particularly prevalent among women and  the younger demographic. Incorporation of ragi-based foods has been shown to positively influence haemoglobin levels, enhancing overall health.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Facilitating weight management

Ragi's high dietary fibre content promotes a sensation of fullness, aiding in weight management and controlling diabetes. Its complex carbohydrates, characterised by a low glycemic index, play a pivotal role in calorie management, making ragi a quintessential grain for those aiming for a healthier lifestyle.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Avengers

Marvel Legal Controversy

3 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

4 minutes ago
Cochin Shipyard surges as much as 6.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,067 apiece after strong Q2 results

Cochin Shipyard outlook

5 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's No To Chiru

6 minutes ago
New Curriculum And Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25 :CBSE

CBSE

7 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Gadgets for Holi

8 minutes ago
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sequel

9 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH live score

12 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

18 minutes ago
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns

Nostradamus' Predictions

27 minutes ago
Yoga exercises

Yoga For Bone Strength

32 minutes ago
Summer smoothies

Summer Smoothies

35 minutes ago
Food traditions

Food Customs

37 minutes ago
Ironic That My Colleague From The Jan Lokpal Movement Was Arrested In A Corruption Case: Anna Hazare

Ironic That My Colleague

39 minutes ago
Famous Paintings

Stolen Famous Paintings

40 minutes ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Multi Vector Policy

42 minutes ago
Eggs

Brain Developing Foods

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo